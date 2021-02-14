When Valentine’s Day rolls around for the members of Cedar Valley Church of Christ in Cedartown, they get busy spreading the love outside of their congregation and to the people who make their community a better place.
Each year, the church comes together to recognize different groups in Polk County whose talents and services facilitate the success of local governments, businesses, or the school system.
This year, Cedar Valley Church of Christ chose to honor and show appreciation to all 45 employees of the Polk County Department of Family and Children Services for their hard work and dedication to the families and the children of Aragon, Cedartown and Rockmart.
Each employee was given a Valentine box of "Hugs" and "Kisses" chocolate candy by church members on Friday, Feb. 12, since Valentine’s Day fell on a Sunday this year.
Rita Tanner, a member of Cedar Valley Church of Christ who helps organize the annual recognition, said the numerous services offered to Polk County residents through the office are integral to many people.
“Over the last year and continuing into this year, DFCS employees have provided critical services of protecting children by investigating reports of child abuse, find foster or adoptive homes for abused or neglected children, help out-of-work parents get back on their feet, and provide multiple support services and programs to help families in need such as SNAP, Medicaid, TANF and child care assistance to low-income families,” Tanner said.
“In a time of uncertainty for our citizens, we are proud to know that groups like DFCS are there to help those who need it most.”
Tanner said the church does this each year as a way to encourage members of the community to remember people who continue to help those in need or everyone in Polk County and always give thanks.
Past groups that have received special gifts from the church are law enforcement agencies within Polk County, Cedartown special education teachers, employees of Bradford’s Drugs and Gifts in Cedartown, and the Cedartown Fire Department.