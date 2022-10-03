It’s 2 a.m. and your toddler is fevered, exhausted, and complaining of an earache. You’re not sure it’s an emergency, but the thought of waiting it out until the morning sounds miserable for everyone. What do you do?
If you’ve ever wondered where to go when you’re feeling sick or injured, you’re not alone. Millions of people nationwide head to emergency rooms, but a large percentage of those visits are not actual emergencies.
How do you know where to go — and when? Here, we’ll dive into the types of care available and where you should go depending on your symptoms.
When to Visit Your Primary Care Provider
If you are established with a family doctor or pediatrician, think of primary care as your friend and advocate. He or she knows your family’s medical history and can offer health insight that other types of care may take longer to provide. If your little one suffers from chronic ear infections that don’t respond to past medications, for example, your primary care doctor may be able to provide more effective solutions quickly.
You should visit your primary care doctor, for:
♦ Basic, yearly check-ups, vaccinations, and health screenings
♦ If you are feeling under the weather and don’t feel your life is in immediate danger
♦ Or if you have chronic illnesses like high blood pressure, diabetes, etc.
You’ll need to schedule an appointment — but if your concern is not urgent, this is the best choice for you.
When to Go to an Urgent Care
Did you know your local Urgent Care can help with simple stitches, minor burns, and even some minor fractures? Similar to primary care, you’ll want to visit an urgent care facility if you’re experiencing an illness or injury that doesn’t put your life in danger, but the care you need is more immediate.
Perhaps you suspect your cold symptoms are turning into a sinus infection, or you have a mild cut on your hand that needs to be cleaned and assessed for stitches. These are both non-life-threatening situations that would warrant a trip to urgent care.
You should visit urgent care if you have:
♦ Moderate flu-like symptoms
♦ Minor wounds, abrasions, burns, or cuts that may require stitches
♦ Sprains or strains
♦ Ongoing vomiting or diarrhea
♦ Fever without a rash
♦ Ear pain
♦ Eye redness, itchiness or discharge
♦ Abdominal pain
Another bonus of urgent care is it does not require an appointment. You can walk in for care when it fits your schedule thanks to convenient extended hours every day of the week. For the best experience, reserve your spot online beforehand to reduce your waiting time.
When to Go to the Emergency Care Center
For serious illness or injury that may put your life in danger, seek help at the nearest emergency department. Medical staff in emergency departments are available 24/7, ready to address patients for a number of critical conditions.
You should visit an emergency department if you experience:
♦ Serious cuts, burns, or wounds
♦ Severe cold or flu symptoms
♦ Chest pain
♦ Difficulty breathing
♦ Weakness or numbness throughout the body
♦ Slurred speech
♦ Loss of consciousness
♦ Seizures
If your symptoms are life-threatening, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.
Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.