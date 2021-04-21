Walking is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to get needed exercise, and the only thing you really need is a good pair of shoes and a place to walk.
Opportunities to walk are all around you if you look hard enough, but not everyone can enjoy a frequent walk in the woods or in the neighborhood. Be creative and look for ways you can increase your activity:
♦ Park further away from where you are headed to make yourself walk further.
♦ Have a walking meeting with your co-workers rather than sitting around a table.
♦ Avoid the elevator and take the stairs.
♦ Set an alarm to remind yourself to move around every hour.
♦ Walk over to a co-worker’s desk rather than sending an email.
♦ Get a pedometer and shoot for at least 10,000 steps a day.
Walking has many benefits, some you may not notice immediately when you start:
♦ Improves circulation, which can help reduce the chance of stroke
♦ Can help prevent the loss of bone mass for those with osteoporosis
♦ Helps you burn calories and lose weight
♦ Improves your mood, especially if you can find a friend to walk with
♦ Can lower your blood sugar levels
♦ Strengthens your leg and abdominal muscles
♦ Allows you to stay active longer
If you don’t have an exercise routine, start simply. Maybe you begin by shooting for 10 minutes each day. Like many other forms of exercise, the harder you work, the better the benefits.
A good goal is to aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking five days a week, and you don’t have to do all 30 minutes at one time. Also, you can decide what is “brisk” as you start. Don’t worry about how fast the other guy is walking. If it seems brisk to you, it is!
Get some decent walking shoes. Your feet need support if you plan on making walking a habit. You don’t need to spend $100, but those sandals you bought at the discount store just aren’t going to cut it. If you have never bought a good pair of walking shoes, go to an athletic store and let someone help you get the right fit. The wrong shoes can hurt your feet, your knees and even your hips.
It might help you to set up a training plan, but don’t do that before you start exercising regularly because your goals might not be realistic. Once you start walking on a regular basis, choose a goal. Maybe you want to be able to walk three miles in a certain time or walk so many days a week. It is up to you!
Exercise buddies can also be a great help. Find someone to walk with you who you enjoy spending time with. And since walking is not as intense as running, you should be able to carry on a conversation with them.