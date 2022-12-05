The holiday season is here. That means more time to spend with your children, family, and friends. However, as holiday cheer spreads, so can flu, with potentially serious complications. Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to stay protected against flu.
Help kids fight flu
Flu is more dangerous for children than the common cold. Each year, millions of children get sick with seasonal flu, thousands of children are hospitalized, and some even die from flu. The good news is a flu vaccine can help protect your children against flu.
Children younger than 5 years old — especially those younger than 2 — and children of any age with certain chronic health conditions, like asthma and diabetes, are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications. Because these children are at higher risk, it is especially important that they get a seasonal flu vaccine to help prevent flu, and to reduce their risk of being hospitalized or dying from flu if they get sick.
Parents can help children fight flu with flu vaccines for the whole family each year. National Influenza Vaccination Week runs from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9.
Protect all your loved ones
Getting vaccinated against flu also protects your other loved ones, like adults 65 years and older and people living with certain chronic conditions who are at increased risk of suffering from serious flu complications. These groups also face a higher risk of hospitalization if they get sick with flu.
A flu vaccine can protect everyone as communities gather to celebrate the holiday season. Flu vaccines are safe and effective — and there’s still time to get vaccinated.
Every year, flu vaccines are updated to better match the four flu viruses that research indicates will circulate during the season.
While it is ideal to get a flu vaccine before flu starts spreading in your community (usually in October each year), getting vaccinated later is beneficial anytime flu viruses are circulating. Getting vaccinated now can still provide protection against flu because flu activity is still elevated, and activity most commonly peaks in February, and significant flu activity can continue into May.
Go to your doctor to get your flu vaccine, encourage your loved ones to get their flu vaccine, and learn more about the benefits of getting vaccinated against flu.
Other Safety Tips
Anyone who has ever had the flu knows it’s no fun. Fortunately, you can take several proactive steps to lessen the chances of contracting the flu and other germs:
♦ If you’re sick, stay home.
♦ Wear a mask and practice social distancing whenever respiratory virus levels in your community are high or if you have a high-risk medical condition.
♦ Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
♦ Don’t touch your face or rub your eyes.
♦ Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
♦ Wipe down frequently used surfaces with anti-bacterial wipes.
The vaccine can reduce your risk of contracting the virus, keep you from having serious symptoms, and reduce the risk of spreading the flu to vulnerable members of the community.
Side effects are usually mild, most commonly a low-grade fever or sore arm as your immune system learns to fight the flu. Please talk with your primary care provider if you have any questions about vaccinations.
Help boost your immune system by incorporating these daily habits:
♦ Eat a healthy diet.
♦ Drink plenty of water.
♦ Get a good night’s rest.
♦ Fit in some exercise several times a week.