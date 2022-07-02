Tennis is one of those great sports that most people can continue playing as they continue aging, provided they take some precautions and use common sense on the court.
Most doctors will agree that racket sports can help you stay active, burn calories and help you find some needed companionship.
Prepare for the heat
An outdoor, concrete tennis court is one of the hottest places you can find in the South during the summer. If you can, try to play before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. That at least gets you off the court during the hottest part of the day. Make sure you wear a hat that keeps you cool and as always wear breathable, lightweight, light colored clothing.
Stay hydrated. It’s always easier to start drinking water before you start playing rather than trying to catch up during the match. Drink several cups of water when you wake up in the morning. If you start the day with a water deficit, you might not be able to drink enough to catch up, especially if you are doing physical labor in warm weather.
By the time most people are already feeling really thirsty they are already in danger of becoming dehydrated.
Be wary of energy drinks
Energy drinks can be tasty and can help you replace electrolytes, but some energy drinks contain much more caffeine than standard servings of coffee, tea, or soft drinks. One reason that is a problem is that caffeine is a diuretic, making it likely that you will lose water through more frequent urination. Also, excess caffeine can make your heart race, which is added stress you don’t want if you are already hot.
Get good shoes
Tennis is a demanding sport on your feet, even if you are just playing a friendly game of doubles. Real “tennis” shoes tend to have soles that are slightly harder than regular sneakers or running shoes. That’s because in tennis you tend to shuffle your feet more on the concrete surface.
Running shoes can wear out on a hard court in a few weeks. The same goes for your favorite pair of Converse. Some tennis payers use what are called “court” shoes, the same ones that are often used by volleyball players. Like tennis shoes, they have a harder sole and can stand up to the beating on hard court.
Also, when you play tennis, you are constantly shifting your weight and changing directions. A real tennis shoe offers more support and cushion. As you age, the sport can place more stress on your joints. A good shoe helps relieve some of that and might keep you from twisting an ankle.
Stretch before you play
If there is one serious mistake most “weekend” athletes make, it is failing to stretch. When you play tennis, you are going from 0 to 60 in a matter of seconds. Not to prepare your muscles for that change can lead to injuries.
Make sure you stretch your legs, your arms, your hands, your back. If you have any nagging injuries, it might be wise to see a physical therapist to determine what stretches might be beneficial for you and how to do them correctly.
Don’t forget to warm up
Everybody warms up differently. It is smart to get your heart rate up before you start playing. Hit the ball gently a few times. Get your shoulders, feet and legs moving. For most people, a 15 to 20 warmup session is enough to help you avoid injury and even play better. Even during the heat of the summer, it is not advisable to go from resting to all-out play without preparing your muscles.