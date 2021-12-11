At Atrium Health Floyd we have set up a handful of support groups for those who may be struggling with mental health issues and are looking for someone who understands the way they might be feeling.
During the holidays this can be especially important as people often find themselves dealing with unrealistic expectations and grief.
Our support groups are convenient and offer help close to home so you don’t have to travel to find both professional care and personal comfort. A licensed therapist or a trained community moderator leads all our Behavioral Health support groups, providing input and guidance during the process.
From those struggling with depression, substance abuse, anger issues or dementia, Floyd Behavioral Health offers the help you need, including a support group for teenagers who are just looking for ways to express how they feel through artistic expressions.
Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd also offers a support group for those who have lost a loved one and need some help with the grieving process.
Depression Support Group
Participants will be guided through their experience with depression and will find others who can offer encouragement, empathy, understanding and support. The group meets twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. at Floyd Behavioral Health. There is no charge and registration is not required.
The group is for adults 18 and older. It is ideal for individuals who may not be finding what they need in their current circle of friends and family members. While it is not mandatory, it is preferred that participants be actively receiving therapy for depression.
Help for Addiction and Families
Two of our Floyd Behavioral Health support groups are held at the same time because we know that when someone suffers from addiction, their loved ones often also need support. This enables those dealing with either to seek guidance at the same time.
Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous — This weekly group meeting supports men and women who want to recover from alcoholism and/or addiction. It is led by a community moderator. Attendees are urged to share their experiences and encourage each other to overcome their addictions.
The only requirement for attending is a desire to stop drinking and/or the desire to pursue and maintain a drug-free lifestyle.
AA/NA is led by a community moderator and meets every Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. at Floyd Behavioral Health. There is no charge and registration is not required.
Al-Anon — This weekly support group is open to anyone whose life has been affected negatively by another person’s drinking or drug use. You don’t have to be a family member to benefit.
Sometimes participants might be a close friend or even a coworker. Attendees meet and share feelings, frustrations and experiences with others whose lives have also been impacted by a loved one’s addiction.
This group meets every Wednesday (except holidays) from 7—8 p.m. at Floyd Behavioral Health, the same time the Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous group meets. There is no charge and registration is not required.
Expressive Art Therapy for Teens
This class is ideal for teens who might find talking or sharing in a group intimidating but may feel more comfortable expressing themselves through the artistic process. With the help of a certified counselor, teenagers participate in various art forms, which allows the individual to express their own emotions through creative expression.
This group is beneficial for teens who may be dealing with depression, anxiety, stress, self-esteem issues, interpersonal relationship conflicts, learning problems and eating disorders. No artistic skills needed. All materials are provided.
This group meets every other Thursday (except holidays) from 5:30—6:30 p.m. at Floyd Behavioral Health. There is no charge and registration is not required.
Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support and Education Group
Families and friends who have a loved one suffering from dementia and memory loss often need guidance when it comes to providing care at home. Sometimes they might just need more information. A licensed therapist will help family and friends learn to understand:
- The disease process
- Possible complications
- Treatments
This group will be especially beneficial for caregivers and will help them work through their feelings of grief and loss.
This group meets on the first Tuesday of every month (except holidays) from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Floyd Behavioral Health. There is no charge and registration is not required.
If you have questions about support groups available at Floyd Behavioral Health, call 706-509-3500 or email us.
Grief Support
Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd provides support for anyone who is experiencing loss and grief. Bereavement care is typically offered to families soon after the death of their loved one and is also available earlier to help families cope with an upcoming loss.
The grief support team at Heyman HospiceCare offers the following for all ages:
- Virtual support through the Heyman HospiceCare Grief Support Group
- Individual grief support by phone
Call our office at 706-509-3200 to learn how we can help you. We also offer referrals and consultations for additional counseling when needed.