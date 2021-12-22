When most Americans think about trimming down and shaping up, they often think of aerobic exercises, running, walking and other activities aimed at getting your heart racing and your lungs working.
Aerobic exercises are certainly good for you, but it is also important that you include some strength training in your workout routine.
Lifting weights and other forms of strength training are important, especially as you age. And you might be surprised that strength training is also somewhat of an aerobic exercise in and of itself. Your heart rate increases and your lungs have to work harder as you also work your muscles.
No matter what your age, you can do strength training to trim fat and boost your metabolism by as much as 15%. Whether using free weights, machines, isometrics, bands or your body as resistance, strength training increases conditioning, muscle strength and endurance. It also alleviates fatigue, stiffness and depression for extra benefits.
Regular strength training or weight training workouts boost the body’s metabolism and help with burning calories. In addition, weightlifting or strengthening exercises do the following to keep you healthy:
♦ Build stronger bones and muscles
♦ Lower blood pressure
♦ Lower LDL “bad” cholesterol and increase HDL “good” cholesterol
♦ Improve blood glucose control
♦ Reduce belly fat
♦ Reduce triglycerides, a risk factor for heart disease
♦ Strengthen the lungs for better breathing
Many misconceptions people have about weightlifting are a result of confusing it with bodybuilding. Smart weightlifting can make you stronger, slimmer and trimmer without making you look bulked up. It is also not about being the strongest person in the world or towing a pickup truck with your own legs.
You can actually do some weight training at home or at work. If it is not your thing, you don’t have to work out at a gym or a fitness center, while those are certainly both good options. While working with free weights and machines can help you lose weight, you can also incorporate the following strengthening ideas into your daily regimen:
♦ Carry a briefcase to work and back
♦ Do push-ups using your body as resistance
♦ Fill an empty milk jug with sand and use it to lift as weight
♦ Lift bags of cat or dog food into the pantry
♦ Lift groceries out of the car and carry them into the house
♦ Use cans of soup to do arm circles
If you are able to build stronger muscles, you will likely be healthier overall, boost your mood and feel better.
Weightlifting can be beneficial for people with the following conditions, largely because the exercise can give your overall immune system a boost:
♦ Cancer
♦ Cholesterol
♦ Heart disease
♦ High blood pressure
♦ Diabetes
You may have questions about what is the best way to improve your overall strength, using dumbbells, weight machines and even exercise bands. There are a lot of different choices. Try all of them and find what works for you.
There are several things you should do if you have not exercised on a regular basis or are recovering from an illness or injury. You don’t want to injure yourself trying to get healthier:
♦ Consult your primary care physician before starting a regular exercise routine, especially if you have a serious medical condition.
♦ Make sure no matter what you do that you stay hydrated. If you think you have had enough, drink one more sip. Water is best.
♦ Try to get at least a half an hour of exercise each day. That doesn’t have to be done all at once.
♦ You might feel sore the day after your work out, which is not unusual. If you are worried you might be injured, take a rest and see your doctor.
If you do decide to join a gym or a fitness center, make sure you know what you need before you sign on the dotted line. Many people who make a New Year’s resolution often think shelling out money to join a gym will motivate them to exercise regularly. That theory is understandable but seldom works.
The following tips might help you find the gym or health spa is the right one for you. Don’t rush into anything:
♦ Most gyms offer a free pass for a few days. Don’t join one that doesn’t.
♦ Ask someone to show you how to use the equipment. That can keep you from injuring yourself.
♦ A personal trainer might be able to help you set up an exercise program geared toward your specific needs. For example, if you have knee or back issues, there might be some exercises and equipment that you can use, and
others that you should avoid.
♦ Start off slowly with light weights.
♦ Music can help make some workouts more pleasant. Get some good exercise headphones.
♦ Talk to the instructor if you are in a new class for the first time. They might be able to give you some tips if you are not sure you are doing an exercise correctly, possibly preventing an injury.
♦ Don’t worry if progress seems to be slow. Each time you go to the gym and work out you are making progress toward a healthier you.
♦ A workout buddy is always a positive thing. They can give you words of encouragement and make exercising more enjoyable.
♦ Bring a water bottle and a sweat towel. Wear tennis shoes (not flip flops or sandals). Find out what the locker rules are so that you can leave your valuables in a safe place.
♦ If there is something you are not sure about, ask.