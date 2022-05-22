There are lots of things you can do to make yourself live better and feel better.
For all of us there are going to be some things in life that we cannot control. But you can work on how you respond to stressors of everyday life and there are things you can do to make yourself feel better mentally and physically. Self-care is an important part of living well.
Take a Walk
It’s important to keep moving, any way you can. You don’t have to join a gym, lift weights or run a marathon. Find convenient and pleasurable ways to get some regular exercise.
Even walking for just a half an hour a day can improve your mood, burn calories and boost your overall health. And again you don’t have to walk to Timbuktu and back. Little steps add up to big steps. Start with aiming for 30 minutes of exercise a day. If you can’t do 30 minutes at a time, see if you can do it in increments of 10 minutes.
Walking gets your heart rate up, can lower your blood pressure, strengthens your core and can help you lower your blood sugar levels. Every journey starts with one step. Take at least one today.
Eat Well
Getting on the Internet can be challenging for someone looking for nutrition tips. There’s intermittent fasting, the Atkins diet, the paleo diet. The list goes on and on. For most people, simply eating a balanced diet, lowering sugar and salt intake and cutting down on calories is a step in the right direction. What you eat can definitely impact how well you feel mentally and physically.
If you binge eat every now and then, don’t beat yourself up. Figure out if there are triggers that set you off. Maybe there are certain foods you should avoid. If you suspect you might eat four hot dogs if you get anywhere near the grill, maybe you can eat something before the cookout. Being self-aware is important.
Variety, it is said, is the spice of life. Try different foods. Expand your horizons. Eat more vegetables and fruit. Stay away from sodas, even diet sodas. Drink more water.
Relaxing is important
We live in a society that sometimes frowns on relaxing during work hours, but we can all benefit from taking a short timeout during the workday. It can actually make you more productive and keep stress from taking over your life. And like so many things that are essentially human, not all of us relax the same way. And relaxing is not just something you should be doing while you are on vacation.
Many people find relaxation in exercising. You need to exercise regardless, but if that isn’t meeting your relaxation needs, look for other tricks.
Maybe just sitting for a minute listening to music does the trick. Find a book to read, find a comfortable place to sit and read for a few minutes. Try some deep-breathing exercises. They can help you relax and lower your blood pressure.
Your place of work might offer wellness programs and there are apps you can find online that can teach you meditation techniques, muscle relaxation steps and even breathing exercises. Make moments of relaxation part of your day. Schedule them.
Prioritize Your Tasks
Set goals and priorities for yourself and decide what needs to be done now and what can be done later. Don’t put off things that are important and should be done immediately. Sometimes we procrastinate because a specific task might seem overwhelming. There’s an old saying about how you eat an elephant. The answer: one bite at a time.
Remember, it is OK to say no to someone else’s request if you are think you are taking on too much. Talk to them and be honest.
Get a Good Night’s Sleep
You might want to talk to your primary care physician if you are having issues sleeping. Maybe they can find a physical cause or they can even refer you to a mental health specialist. Lack of sleep can be devastating physically and emotionally.
Remember, with sleep it is important to set a routine and make sure your bed is comfortable. Avoid late-night exercise because it can disrupt your sleep patterns.