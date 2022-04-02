Stress can do bad things to you. It can disrupt your sleep, kill your appetite and rob you of energy. Stress can make you feel frightened, frustrated and nervous.
April is Stress Awareness Month and if you have been feeling stressed out, it might be the perfect time to talk to a health care professional. Stress can be overwhelming and affect your mental and physical health. There are some things you can do to reduce stress levels in your own life while promoting wholeness and belonging.
Remember to laugh
When you laugh, levels of stress hormones decrease, which reduces the risk of blood clots, heart conditions and other stress-related diseases. There is increased activity in parts of the brain’s reward system. The heart, lungs and muscles are stimulated.
Laughter releases endorphins, which are your body’s natural pain blockers. Incorporating humor into your daily life has many potential benefits:
- Stronger immune system
- Improved mood and anxiety relief
- Less burnout on the job
- Better interactions with others
Try these suggestions for incorporating humor into your daily life:
- List three funny things that happen to you each day.
- Try laughter yoga.
- Reach out to someone who appreciates your sense of humor and share the funny things that you’ve experienced recently.
Get some exercise
Exercise can reduce fatigue, improve alertness and enhance overall brain function. It also releases endorphins, which reduce pain and increase your feelings of euphoria and well-being.
Researchers have found that individuals who are physically active have lower rates of anxiety and depression than those with a sedentary lifestyle. A brisk walk can deliver several hours of relief.
Exercise also helps control addiction. It sparks dopamine production in your brain, which improves mood, motivation, and feelings of wellness and attention. It rebuilds toxic damage to the brain while also reducing anxiety and depression and enhancing self-esteem. It also inspires creativity. One great workout can boost creativity for up to two full hours.
Animals can be therapeutic
The company of an animal, whether as a pet or service animal, can have a profound impact on a person’s quality of life and the ability to recover from an illness. Of the 84.6 million households in the United States that own a pet, 66% believe their pets relieve depression and anxiety and 50% believe their pets relieve stress.
Science has shown that pet ownership can help. improve cardiovascular health and physical activity, decrease blood pressure and stress. and reduce loneliness, which decreases the risk of developing many chronic health conditions.
Animal companionship helps people with physical and mental health conditions in many ways:
- Interacting with pets or therapy animals can play a role in reducing anxiety and depression during treatment for people with cancer.
- Contact with an animal can help people who are critically ill by reducing heart rate and blood pressure, improving mood and reducing stress.
- For people receiving treatment for mental illness, interacting with an animal reduces anger, depression and anxiety, and improves their ability to socialize.
Try to be social
It’s no secret that loneliness is bad for your health. Loneliness is associated with a higher risk of hypertension (high blood pressure). Women with breast cancer who have weak social support systems before treatment have more pain and symptoms of depression over time.
Social interaction and participating in activities are both good for your health. People with strong social relationships are 50 percent more likely to live longer. People who do things in nature have better perceptions of their emotional well-being. Teenagers who participate in sports have less risk of experiencing depression or thoughts of suicide.
Balance work with pleasure
People who feel they have a good work-life balance are more satisfied with their jobs and their lives. They also experience fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety.
A survey conducted by Mental Health America found that of the adults employed full time in the U.S., nearly 40% of people report working at least 50 hours weekly, and 18% work 60 hours or more. Over 75% of people report feeling afraid of punishment or reprisal for taking a day off to care for their mental health. More than two-thirds of people have had their sleep negatively affected by workplace issues.
A poor work-life balance increases the risk for sleep problems, digestive disorders and mental health conditions. This is especially true for people work longer shifts or on nights and weekends.
Although studies have shown that many of the tools mentioned above can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, they should never take the place of consultation with a mental health professional. If you are experiencing symptoms of major depression or generalized anxiety, consider talking with your doctor.