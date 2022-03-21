Every year, people young and old die from preventable poisonings. That is one tragic reason why National Poison Prevention Week exists, and this year takes place on March 20 through March 26.
While much information distributed through the week focuses on keeping kids safe, they are not the only victims when it comes to poisonings. Yes, children are more likely to unwittingly ingest something that is clearly not made for human consumption, but adults are often poisoning victims as well.
When it comes to children, the message is often simple, but the solution may not be.
Keep medicines, cleaning and laundry products, paints and varnishes and pesticides away from kids. That may mean putting them on a high shelf where a toddler can’t reach. An even better solution is to see if you can somehow lock up these items.
Do not put something that might be poisonous in a container that could be used for drinking any type of liquid. Sure, you remembered that you put kerosene in a glass jar while you were working on the heater, but a toddler or anybody else might not know what it is. One sip could be deadly. You cannot assume the aroma of a caustic substance is enough to prevent someone from drinking it.
Keep any poison in the containers you bought them in, if possible, and no matter what, do not store hazardous items in food containers. That is just asking for trouble. Also, make sure you read the directions for use and storage before you actually use anything that is poisonous. Follow any directions carefully.
It is risky to mix chemical and should be avoided. Some chemicals, when mixed together can create a poisonous gas. If you are using chemicals or paints that have a strong odor, make sure you open windows and turn on an exhaust fan if you have one. Even a box fan in a room can create ventilation that might keep you safe from noxious fumes.
Do not mix chemicals anywhere near areas where food is prepared. That might seem like unnecessary advice, but kitchen sinks are sometime used to wash tools that have come in contact with chemicals. The splash of contaminated water in the wrong place can be dangerous if ingested.
Also beware in the kitchen if you have a gas stove. Some chemicals are highly flammable. You might think you are far enough away from one of those gas burners on the stove but fumes from gasoline and kerosene can be ignited easily by an open flame.
If you have young children around, you might want to stick with the standard liquid and powder laundry detergents. Cleaning pods are popular for doing laundry and washing the dishwasher itself. The problem with the pods is they tend to be colorful, and kids are often attracted to them.
Old, unused and improperly stored or improperly dosed medications are often the causes of poisonings, especially among children and senior citizens. Do not guess what the correct dosage is. Read the labels. If you don’t know, call your doctor or a pharmacist.
Do not store expired medications. Many cities have special days when you can safely dispose of old drugs. Often the police or your local sheriff will know when the next one will be held. Also, make sure all medications are correctly stored in child-resistant containers.
Young children can also have trouble expressing themselves. If they ate or drank something they shouldn’t have, they might be unable or unwilling to talk to you about it.
Some signs of poisoning in children include:
♦ Difficulty breathing
♦ Difficulty speaking
♦ Dizziness
♦ Unconsciousness
♦ Foaming or burning of the mouth
♦ Cramps
♦ Nausea
♦ Vomiting
The good news is that there is someone to call if you suspect someone has been poisoned. The National Poison Control Hotline can be reached at 1-800-222-1222. They have experts who can tell you what to do. If you feel the need to call, have this basic information available:
♦ Your name and phone number. This might seem silly but in a panic it is easy to forget
♦ The condition of the victim as best as you can assess
♦ What did they consume and what were the ingredients?
♦ When did the incident occur?
♦ How old is the victim and what is their approximate weight?
♦ How much of the product was consumed?
♦ When the product was consumed
If the child is having serious reactions like shortness of breath and vomiting, call 911 right away. There is no reason to wait. It used to be common for families to keep something on hand to make a child vomit if they ingested poison. That is not advised. Caustic substances can do more damage if the victim vomits.
Treat chemicals with the caution they deserve and you will likely never have to call 911.