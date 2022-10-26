If you want Halloween to be fun for your little trick-or-treaters, parents should take certain precautions to keep the night from turning spooky.
Parents should have a conversation with their children about safety. Kids might not realize how many dangers are lurking on Halloween night. There are many hazards to consider, like pedestrian awareness, safe costumes and cautious driving, on Halloween night.
♦ Carry a flashlight so drivers will clearly see trick-or-treaters.
♦ Kids 11 and younger should be chaperoned. Check in with older teens during the night to ensure they are safe and not getting into any trouble.
♦ Remind your kids to stay on the sidewalk, if there are any. If they are walking on the road, you should tell them to make sure they are facing traffic.
♦ Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks after looking left, right and left again.
♦ Make sure their costumes are not so long that they create a trip hazard. They should also be able to see clearly in masks.
♦ Check your child’s trick-or-treat bag for any candy that is tampered with or homemade goods. Instruct your child to throw away any unsealed treats.
Parents might want to consider alternatives to traditional trick or treating based on their child’s personal health risk factors. They might want to consider trying a scavenger hunt with candy at your own house or visit a pumpkin patch.
Another piece of advice is to make sure your kids wash their hands for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer (if they don’t have access to soap and water) before eating their candy.
Food Allergy Awareness
Food allergies should not be taken lightly. They affect 1 in 13 children in the U.S. Some of the most common food allergens — nuts, milk and eggs — are found in many Halloween candies.
Of course, there are ways to celebrate Halloween without food, like pumpkin carving, parades and dressing up in costumes. But for many children, the holiday centers around candy.
Parents should also read ingredient labels carefully. If candies don’t have one on them, parents need to check the larger bag the candies came in or look up the ingredients on the candy manufacturer’s website.
Parents need to be aware of potential allergens or cross-contamination. They should also pay attention to disclaimers about candy that ‘may contain peanuts’ or other food products, which infers traces of an allergenic food might unintentionally wound up in the packaged candy.
Parents can also consider bringing a safe treat or snack with them that the child can enjoy while trick-or-treating in case the candies that they are handed out are not safe for your child.
For parents who want to offer allergy-friendly treats to kids, they can give children non-food items like glow sticks, pencils, stamps or stickers. Putting out a teal pumpkin, an initiative of Food Allergy Research and Education, is a way to indicate your house supports including children with food allergies on Halloween by offering non-food treats.
Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Halloween can be scary or overwhelming for children with ASD. Costumes that might not scare most people can frighten them. Even wearing a costume can be difficult for kids with ASD because of the sensory issues they can experience.
If your child is sensitive to noise, parents might consider bringing earplugs or another noise-blocking device for the child.
A blue bucket or pumpkin is a signifier that a child has ASD, as blue is the symbol of autism awareness. Parents can give their child a blue bucket or display a blue pumpkin to let others know their child has ASD or that your house is friendly to children with ASD.
As far as candy consumption goes, the usual rules apply about safety and pacing oneself by limiting the amount of candy eaten in a day.
Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.