If you want Halloween to be fun for your little trick-or-treaters, parents should take certain precautions to keep the night from turning spooky.

Parents should have a conversation with their children about safety. Kids might not realize how many dangers are lurking on Halloween night. There are many hazards to consider, like pedestrian awareness, safe costumes and cautious driving, on Halloween night.

Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In