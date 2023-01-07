Nicotine Cessation — It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it

Quitting nicotine isn’t easy, but there are many proven ways to help you do. You are not alone and don’t have to go cold turkey. Learn more about the many ways you can start your journey to a healthier life by stopping your use of nicotine.

Kayla Benton is a physician at Atrium Health Floyd Primary Care Family Medicine in Cedartown.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In