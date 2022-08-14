It is not always easy to get a nutritious, healthy meal on the table. It takes time to grocery shop, put away food, preparing the meals and cooking them.

It is tempting sometimes to swing by your favorite burger or pizza joint and pick up something that might be tasty but not necessarily the healthiest thing to eat. But there is at least one other option, a meal delivery service.

Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In