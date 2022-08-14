It is not always easy to get a nutritious, healthy meal on the table. It takes time to grocery shop, put away food, preparing the meals and cooking them.
It is tempting sometimes to swing by your favorite burger or pizza joint and pick up something that might be tasty but not necessarily the healthiest thing to eat. But there is at least one other option, a meal delivery service.
Healthy options
Unlike eating fast food or many restaurants, a meal delivery service gives you control over what goes into your meal, and with some foresight, you can make your meal healthier than you think.
Many of the services have meals tailored for those wishing to lose weight, are diabetic or have other specific personal requirement when it comes to meal preparation. And since you can generally pick what you want before it is delivered, you can opt for healthier options like fish and lean meats. You get to be in control of what you eat.
Every meal delivery service offers different meal plans and their own special services. In general, they all work the same way. You get to choose what you want to eat. Using an online ordering system, you pick your meals and the food is delivered to your home. One important note: You do have to cook it.
Meal flexibility
Get tired of eating the same old thing? Many of the meal delivery services have a wide variety of foods you can pick from. Sometimes to eat healthier we all just need some good ideas. You might find yourself trying something you have never even heard of and like it. We can all use a little creativity when it some to meals.
Many of the services also have discounts for first-time users. Sometimes you can get a break on a couple of meals before you are asked to commit. That gives you the opportunity to sample several offerings before having to make a decision.
Perhaps macaroni and cheese is a stand-by you have grown tired of. Maybe the meal service will provide you with some other options that might become family favorites.
Managing the cost
If you are one of those people who spend a lot of time eating out, meal delivery services may actually save you money, based on the amount you buy and your preferences. Granted, if you seldom eat out and you stick to a budget, the service is almost certainly going to cost you more, but the money you are spending is saving you time at the grocery store.
Learning to cook
Meal delivery services offer you another valuable tool. Learning how to cook. Going to the grocery story and buying a slab of meat or a bag of veggies may be a little daunting for someone who has few culinary skills. The good thing about the delivery services is they pretty much walk you through the cooking process, which is good news if you like chicken and rice but have never cooked either.
And even if you are already pretty experienced in the kitchen, you might find yourself cooking something you have never seen before.
Safety issues
It is important that any food shipped to you stays at a safe temperature so that you do not get a food-borne illness. Do some research and ask the company some questions about their food safety practices. You don’t want raw fish sitting on your doorstep too long.
Try to make sure the food is delivered when you are home so that perishable items — meat, seafood, poultry, eggs, or dairy — can be quickly put in the fridge of freezer rather than being left outside. If you can’t be at home, see if you can find a safe space where the food can be left. You don’t want a racoon foraging through your next meal.
Ask the company what their policy is if food arrives spoiled or blemished. Make sure the company used insulated packaging and materials such as dry ice or frozen gel packs to keep perishable food cold in transit.
Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.