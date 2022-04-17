Sometimes, when we talk about our overall health we think about the big spooky things, our blood pressure, our weight our sugar levels. We often forget about the little ways during our everyday routines where we get the chance to do something to make ourselves and others simply feel better.
We can help ourselves and other live well, just by being more intentional as we go about our day. And we make a mistake when we forget the importance gratefulness plays in making a sound mind and body.
Seizing the day
Know you need to get more exercise but won’t feel like going to the gym or working out? Take the stairs instead of the elevator at work. Park in the spot farthest away and walk to wherever you need to get to. Take a few minutes to walk outside with co-workers, family and friends. Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. Every step you take is worth it.
Spread kindness. Do things for those around you. Bring a co-worker a cup of coffee, a biscuit. Run an errand for them. Sometimes lots of little things can feel overwhelming and maybe you can help a friend feel better about the day. Pay it forward. Buy someone’s snack, drink or meal.
Acknowledge something you appreciate about a colleague or family member. Just tell them or write them a note. It doesn’t have to be anything huge. Maybe it’s a simple “Thanks for helping me today.”
Write a letter of thanks to someone who has impacted your life. Walk to deliver a message instead of texting or sending an email. That avoids any confusion and gives you a chance to interact.
Also, it is important to be nice to yourself. Show gratitude to yourself:
♦ Get a massage.
♦ Go fishing.
♦ Spend some time laughing with friends.
♦ Get lots of fresh air and sunshine.
♦ Delegate responsibilities. You don’t have to be the superhero.
Spiritual side of life
It is important to remember the spiritual elements of being human. While we all likely have different version of what being spiritual means, there are a few things we might agree on.
Spirituality can help you:
♦ Relieve stress by giving you a sense of peace, purpose and forgiveness
♦ Gain a higher sense of purpose, peace, hope, and meaning.
♦ Build confidence, self-esteem, and self-control.
♦ Make sense of your experiences in life.
♦ Feel inner strength, resulting in faster recovery when you are ill
Am I spiritually well?
The following are some signs that you are spiritually healthy. Don’t confuse spirituality with religion:
♦ You pray or meditate.
♦ You are comfortable spending time alone.
♦ You spend some time each day not being busy.
♦ You know the difference between right and wrong.
♦ You think about and act on the needs of others.
Wellness involved both mind, spirit and body. Too often we focus on running a marathon and forget about the importance of being kind to others and ourselves.