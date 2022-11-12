Maybe you stopped smoking years ago, and haven’t given the health of your lungs a second thought. Maybe you should think again.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and an estimated one out of every 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer sometime during the lifetime.
A key factor in the successful treatment of cancer is early detection, and just because you quit years ago doesn’t mean your are out of the woods. Ex-smokers at a high risk for developing lung cancer should talk to their doctor about their risk level.
A low-dose CT scan can now be used to detect cancer in its early stages, an option for ex-smokers who want to get checked out. Atrium Health Floyd offers the low-dose scans, and the good news is catching cancer earlier makes it more likely that treatment will be effective.
The screening is ideal for certain ex-smokers who didn’t kick the habit soon enough. You might be eligible for lung screening if you:
♦ Are 50 to 80 years old
♦ Smoked cigarettes in the last 15 years
♦ Have a 20 pack year smoking history, for example:
-1 pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years or more
-2 packs of cigarettes per day for 10 years or more
-1/2 pack per day for 40 years or more
A pack-year is smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. For example, a person could have a 20 pack-year history by smoking one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.
Even if heavy smokers quit years ago, they are still at high risk of developing cancer. Lung cancer screening is quick and painless. Clinicians use a low-dose CT scan to take a detailed 3D picture of your lungs, using a small amount of radiation (up to 90% less than a conventional CT scan).
Thursday, Nov. 17 is the date of the annual Great American Smokeout, a day when the American Cancer Society challenging smokers to try and give up cigarettes for at least a day.
Here are some tips to keep from lighting up:
Control the craving — There’s a good chance those cravings are going to hit you when you try to stop smoking. The key is finding the best way to deal with that desire. There mere be places or events that make you want to light up. Do your best to avoid those behavioral triggers.
Stay active — Feeling skittish or irritable is another side effect of withdrawal, but exercising or even just staying busy can help. Take a walk, play some ping-pong. Go fishing. Staying at home and feeling miserable will likely mean you will find it harder to quit.
Watch what you eat — Sometime people who try to quit smoking find themselves snacking to curb the craving. That means you might need to find some healthy snacks like fruit or crunchy vegetables.
The benefits of quitting
If you can quit, you can lower your risk of getting certain cancers, not just lung cancer. Your risk of heart disease, stroke and emphysema also decreases if you can beat the habit. But keep in mind if you have smoked for a long time, you are still at risk for lung cancer, even if it has been years since you smoked.
Aimee Griffin is Vice President of Professional Services with Atrium Health Floyd.