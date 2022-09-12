Menopause is a nearly-universal experience for women across the world, and while it is a personal journey, woman don’t have to go through the experience alone.
Women should talk to their friends, sisters and mothers and ask what they are going through and discuss their symptoms. Doing so might provide you with an advocate you never knew you had. Your doctor can help you understand how your body is responding to menopause and prescribe treatment.
What it is
Menopause occurs when a woman hasn’t had a period for one full year. Many women know menopause to be a series of hot flashes, mood swings, and eventually, the end of menstruation, but the lack of ovulation after a year is the real definition.
Until they’ve officially entered menopause, women are in perimenopause, a transition cycle during which women’s estrogen levels fluctuate. During this phase, which can last for months or years, women experience varying degrees of symptoms: hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes and changes in their vaginal region, such as increased dryness. Perimenopause is wildly unpredictable. Periods may become heavier and more frequent, or they can spread out and diminish.
On average, women in the U.S. experience menopause between the ages of 51 and 52. The average perimenopausal age is 46, with some women experiencing symptoms in their 30s.
Identifying symptoms
Many women spend money testing their hormones to identify whether they are menopausal, or about to experience symptoms of menopause. Such tests have not been validated by the medical community at large.
Estrogen levels can fluctuate widely from day to day. It’s important is for women to establish a relationship with their OB-GYN that involves overall care, such as routine cervical cancer screening, checks for abnormal bleeding and other symptoms of serious issues.
Menopause often causes vaginal dryness, which can cause sex to be painful. You should ask your doctor about lubricants. Even coconut oil is suggested as a possible remedy.
Treatment
Once you are officially going through menopause, the best thing you can do is to ask your doctor which treatment is best for your body. Vaginal estrogen provides focused treatment for vaginal symptoms. Ultimately, a conversation between doctor and patient can help determine how symptoms should be treated.
For hot flashes there are obvious things you can do. Make sure your bedroom has a fan. Wear lightweight clothing and avoid sheets and blankets that don’t breathe. Treating menopausal symptoms should not cost thousands of dollars nor make women dependent on a lot of medications.
Reactions differ
Menopause is not a tragedy and some women are relieved when symptoms begin. Some women don’t experience any troubling symptoms and are relieved when they no longer have to deal with heavy periods or getting pregnant.
Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.