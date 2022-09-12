Menopause is a nearly-universal experience for women across the world, and while it is a personal journey, woman don’t have to go through the experience alone.

Women should talk to their friends, sisters and mothers and ask what they are going through and discuss their symptoms. Doing so might provide you with an advocate you never knew you had. Your doctor can help you understand how your body is responding to menopause and prescribe treatment.

Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.

