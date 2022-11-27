Over-prescribing or improperly using antibiotics can make some bacterial infections impossible to cure, but it’s not always easy to get patients to understand they really don’t need that pill or shot.
Antibiotic Awareness Week was recognized Nov. 18-24, and health care providers often use the week to educate patients on the proper use of antibiotics. It becomes especially important when flu and RSV cases rise.
Often patients expect to get an antibiotic every time they have a cold, sore throat or the flu, and sometimes they pressure their physicians to prescribe them. What patients don’t realize is that these infections are caused primarily by viruses, and antibiotics can’t kill viruses.
The flu, for instance, is caused by a virus. A vaccination might prevent the illness and anti-viral medication can be used to treat it. An antibiotic, however, will prove ineffective.
For many parents this is likely an issue now. RSV usually impacts infants and young children.
Most illnesses are viral in nature and antibiotics won’t help; they can actually cause harm by increasing drug-resistant bacteria and can upset the child’s stomach.
Anytime antibiotics are used, they can cause side effects. The following are common side effects:
♦ Rash
♦ Nausea
♦ Diarrhea
♦ Yeast infections
♦ Antibiotic-resistant infections
More serious side effects can include:
♦ C. diff infection, which causes diarrhea that can lead to severe colon damage and death
♦ Severe and life-threatening allergic reactions
Many physicians say that parents get upset when providers tell them they are not comfortable prescribing an antibiotic when the illness is likely a virus.
Doctors, especially pediatricians, need to make everyone more aware of why they opt not to prescribe an antibiotic. Most parents will understand once it is explained to them.
Over the years parents have becoming more willing to listen to discussions about the issue.
It is also important to always take antibiotics exactly as they are prescribed and to finish the entire dosage.
Many patients stop taking an antibiotic when they start to feel better, but this results in bacteria not being completely eliminated from the body. That can often cause the bacteria to build up a resistance to the drugs.
Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center have been awarded gold status on the Honor Roll for Antibiotic Stewardship by the Georgia Department of Public Health for their efforts to administer antibiotics safely and effectively.
The Georgia Honor Roll for Antibiotic Stewardship was established in 2014 in an effort to improve antimicrobial stewardship at critical access and acute care facilities statewide.
Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.