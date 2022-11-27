Over-prescribing or improperly using antibiotics can make some bacterial infections impossible to cure, but it’s not always easy to get patients to understand they really don’t need that pill or shot.

Antibiotic Awareness Week was recognized Nov. 18-24, and health care providers often use the week to educate patients on the proper use of antibiotics. It becomes especially important when flu and RSV cases rise.

Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In