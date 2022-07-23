For most families with school-aged athletes, youth sports seasons can be the most exciting and stressful times of the year.
Whether you are balancing your schedule to make sure your child gets to every practice/game while making sure no sports equipment is lost or simply trying to get to the game on time, what really matters is focusing on making sure your young athlete is prepared and ready to play.
Children across America are gearing up to do their best on the field, and parents should take the time to make sure the kids are properly prepared to take the field.
Contrary to what some may think, that doesn’t just mean strength and conditioning. There are many things that need to go right so your child avoids injury so they can have fun and excel on the field or on the court.
Respect the heat. Unless you live under a rock, this heat probably has already made you frustrated and left you sweaty. Exercising/practicing in the heat can be a dangerous game if you are not careful.
Make sure you watch the daily weather forecast and prepare your child with the necessary hydration to protect them from heat stroke and heat exhaustion. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
Hydrate well before and after any exercise. Dehydration can lead to body fatigue, and possibly heat-related illness. Athletes should stay hydrated throughout the school day, not just during activity.
Water and many sports drinks can rapidly replace fluids lost in sweat. Remember, caffeine and sugar can actually lead to dehydration, so it is always good to avoid sodas or sports drinks that are ladened with sugar.
Sleep is essential. The best way to ensure your child is receiving the right amount of sleep is to create a healthy schedule that aligns with the bedtime needed to allow their body to grow and heal, if needed. Our bodies were created to work, but we also need rest. If your child is not getting the sleep they need, then the opportunity for healing is significantly decreased.
Try to establish normal bedtime schedules during the school year. This is especially important for elementary children, who tend to be tired out during the first days of school.
The National Sleep Foundation suggests that children in K-12th grade get at least 9 and a half hours of sleep a night. Sleep helps increase daily energy, accelerates the ability to recover from stress and boosts the immune system. The more rest an athlete gets, the better he or she will tend to perform.
You can work too hard. A young football player or track star can get burned out by working too hard every day. The human body needs time off to rest and heal.
If your child is practicing 4 days a week, then there must be rest days incorporated into their schedule so they can recover. No matter how many days they train, rest days deserve respect and should not be ignored. Even athletes in a non-contact sport like track and field can benefit from a day’s rest in between workouts.
Stretch before and after practice. Cold muscles should be stretched before they are worked. The mistake many athletes make is not stretching after an athletic activity. That is when most muscles stretch the easiest, after they are already warm.
Of course, it is good to stretch before any activity but be careful. You can actually injure yourself by stretching too hard prior to getting warmed up. Pre-exercise stretching needs to be gentle.
Strength training is important. Unlike some myths about strength training, it has been proven to decrease the chance of injury if done correctly. There are no negatives when it comes to gaining strength. No matter what sport your child is playing, strength training will get your young competitor bigger, faster and stronger.
By following the above tips, you will be giving your child the best game plan by keeping them off the sideline and in the game. Youth sports season is coming faster than you realize, with the start of school just weeks away. You’ll be thankful that you prepared and executed the game plan to a tee.
Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.