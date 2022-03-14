If you are trying to eat healthier, March is a great time to start. It is National Nutrition Month, the perfect time to reassess both your dietary and spending habits.
For nearly everyone, trying to eat on the go is one scenario can often lead to bad food choices. That is when nearly all of us are tempted to look at our fast food options, which usually means taking in more calories than you should. If you don’t have time to fix a meal but have to rush out of the house, there are some healthy snacks you can grab that might get you through to dinnertime.
Fruits, such as apples, pears, bananas and oranges are healthy choices, easy to carry and can be eaten without the need of utensils. If you are lucky enough to carpool and aren’t the one driving, you can even eat these in the car. Canned fruit is also an option but beware of added sugar in the syrup.
If you think you might have to dash out, take time the day before to prepare some healthy and tasty veggies you can eat on the go. Carrots, cucumbers and celery are popular veggies that you can easily store chopped up in the fridge and pull out when needed. You can also eat raw broccoli and cauliflower.
Plan ahead
Meal planning can be a big factor in eating better when you sit down at your own dinner table. Spend some time figuring out ahead of time what you want to eat for the upcoming week. Make a list. Figure out how much time it will take to both shop and prepare your meals.
You don’t have to be Julia Child. Start with simple dishes that you already know you like. If you plan meals, there is less chance you are going to run out to the drive-through that might be an unhealthy choice. Create a list for each day of the week and try to determine what you want to eat for three meals each day.
Grocery shopping
All the experts agree. Don’t go to the grocery store hungry. That is how cookies, doughnuts and ice cream end up in the shopping cart. Try to stick with the ingredients you need for meals. Look for ways to choose healthier options, including items that are lower in sodium, fat and sugar.
Check the food labels. Food labels contain useful information that help you eat healthier. Don’t just grab food and throw it in the grocery cart.
Here are a few things the labels on the groceries you buy can tell you:
Serving size — That tells you what is considered an appropriate serving for one person. That is a good place to start if you want to eat better. Most people are surprised how small a serving size actually is for some foods.
Servings per container — That lets you know how many individual servings there are. If it says three servings per container, it means that it should feed three people. Usually the assumption is that whatever you buy is going to be included with other foods in a meal. One can of baked beans may say three servings, but it probably won’t be enough to feed three people by itself.
Sugar — This is fairly self-explanatory, but somewhat deceptive. Sometime there are other sweeteners that are not sugar that might be included in the product. Look for corn syrup and other added sugars.
Sodium — This will let you know how much salt is in the product. Some items will be marked as “low sodium.” That can be helpful for people with high blood pressure who really need to watch their sodium intake, but in reality everybody should.
The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that you eat less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium per day, which is approximately 1 teaspoon.
Eating on a Budget
While planning meals is often less expensive than eating out, it is still important to try and stick to a budget. Here are some ways you can cut costs and still eat well:
Buy store brands — Many of the national chains offer store brands that are cheaper than well-known name brand offerings but are just as good. Try them and see if you like them.
Buy in bulk — You can save money this way as long as you are careful what you buy and have a place to store it. But don’t go crazy. If you buy too much food ahead of time but it goes bad before you use it, you haven’t really saved any money. And if you are in impulse eater, don’t by snacks in bulk.
Find coupons — You can find coupons online, get them in the mail or cut them from your favorite print publications. While it might take some effort, coupons can save you some money if you are disciplined and only use them for items you need.
Try gardening — Gardening is a great way to add quality food to your diet and you might be surprised at how much you can grown on a small strip of and or even in a 5-gallon bucket. Tomatoes, cucumbers and squash are very easy to grow and are important sources of nutrients.
Check out your local farmers market — Farmers markets can be great places to buy healthy produce at a lower cost. Many farmers are willing to see if they can bring you something specific if it is available.