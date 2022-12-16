The holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of year, yet often can be the most difficult as we are hit with the reality of missing those we have lost. Often that comes through a deep yearning, an awareness of a gaping hole inside, or a floodgate of emotions. That encounter is known as the experience of grief.
It is in these moments we are faced with questions on how to best respond. Should we run from it, repress it, or simply relate to it?
Befriending these moments can make all the difference and make it possible to experience, eventually, a sense of renewed meaning and purpose in your life. Giving space to pay attention to your grief can create new pathways to find meaning and deepen further bonds with the person, thing, or place that is meaningful to us.
This happens by integrating our loss. What’s Your Grief specialist Litsa Williams writes, “Integrating grief means letting go of who you were before the loss and embracing the person you are now, a person changed by grief, often in ways both good and bad.”
That reinforces an important concept: Grief is not something you go through; it is something that becomes part of you. To help bring integration, we need times of both grieving and mourning. While the words “grieve” and “mourn” may be similar, there is a distinction.
Grief is everything we naturally think and feel on the inside after a loss. Mourning, on the other hand, is when we take our inner grief and express it outside of ourselves in some way. Another way of putting it is this: Mourning is “grief gone public.” Grieving and mourning go hand in hand in helping us to create moments of meaning, find enduring connections and invite us to new perspective and insights on how our loss has shaped and changed us.
Author and Grief Specialist Dr. Alan Wolfelt says it this way: “To heal your grief, you must mourn it. To go on to ultimately ‘live well’, you must ‘mourn well’. By mourning well, I mean openly and honestly expressing your thoughts and feelings from the inside to the outside — no pretense, no repression, no inhibitions.”
We need safe spaces to mourn. Places and people who will simply listen and offer comfort. Resist the temptation to fix. Validate our feelings and create environments of understanding, care, and compassion.
“Each person’s grief is as unique as their fingerprint,” writes author David Kessler. “But what everyone has in common is that no matter how they grieve, they share a need for their grief to be witnessed. That does not mean needing someone to try to lessen it or reframe it for them. The need is for someone to be fully present to the magnitude of their loss without trying to point out the silver lining.”
Sharing your pain with others will not make grief disappear, but over time, it will make it more bearable. Here at our hospital, we have a yearly ritual of remembrance known as the “Longest Night” for our teammates. We offer them a “come-and-go” moment of remembrance to acknowledge losses, speak tenderly to our present grief, and light a candle to foster hope. For many, this is a cathartic expression giving them a tangible reminder that in it all we are not alone.
Wherever we are at in the journey of grief we can know there will be good days and there will be hard days. We can take comfort that underneath those awkward and untimely feelings is the testimony of love. To integrate our loss takes time, it is not something that can be manufactured, but comes from living and relating authentically with ourselves and others.
Helpful steps regarding grief:
♦ Be gentle to yourself. Make sure to give yourself words of encouragement. Offer ourselves kindness and understanding. Reflect on meaningful ways to show yourself kindness throughout your journey.
♦ Be compassionately curious. This postures us to meet our most difficult moments with our eyes and hearts open with a tone of sympathy and kindness. Being compassionately curious invites us to relate to ourselves the way we would a friend or loved one in need.
♦ Lean on your sources of hope. Our sources of hope can come from many different resources: our faith, personal relationships, hobbies, and pets to name a few. Our sources of hope help nurture us with reminders we are valuable, deeply loved, and not alone.
♦ Make time for meaningful moments. Making space for a meaningful ritual can aid in the social, emotional, and spiritual healing after a loss. This can come in the form of moments of remembrance, writing letters, sharing stories, prayer, simply sitting in solitude. Support groups and grief therapists are also great resources to utilize for continued healing.
Grieving is a journey. We do not arrive to a point where we get over it. We learn to live in it and as we tend to it, we can be transformed by it. Every step we take in that direction is a courageous act of self-care and constant reminder our stories matter, and they truly have meaning.