Aimee Griffin

 Atrium Health Floyd

Are you concerned about a family history of breast cancer? The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd provides genetic counseling services to help you assess your risk. The goal is to identify and educate women who may be at an increased risk of breast cancer due to certain genetic factors. Identifying those who are at an increased risk can promote awareness, early detection and cancer prevention.

A genetic counseling session involves a one-on-one meeting with one of our trained professionals. As part of the session, the professional also educates the patient on the role of genetics in cancer, genetic testing options, and screening recommendations based on the family history.

Aimee Griffin is Vice President of Professional Services with Atrium Health Floyd.

