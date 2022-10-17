Are you concerned about a family history of breast cancer? The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd provides genetic counseling services to help you assess your risk. The goal is to identify and educate women who may be at an increased risk of breast cancer due to certain genetic factors. Identifying those who are at an increased risk can promote awareness, early detection and cancer prevention.
A genetic counseling session involves a one-on-one meeting with one of our trained professionals. As part of the session, the professional also educates the patient on the role of genetics in cancer, genetic testing options, and screening recommendations based on the family history.
While the importance of getting an annual mammogram is one of the key messages of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, for some women, genetic testing can also play a big role in detecting breast cancer and saving lives.
Breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) are the genes most commonly associated with breast cancer.
If you inherit one of these mutated genes, your chances of getting breast cancer increase. There is a good chance that if you or family members have a history of breast or ovarian cancer that you have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation. Since those mutations are inherited, family members usually share those same traits.
A BRCA mutation is the single, biggest risk factor for breast cancer, bigger than diet, environment nor smoking pose the biggest risks for breast cancer.
A woman with one of these genetic mutations has the following chances for breast cancer:
♦ 80% chance of getting breast cancer in her lifetime
♦ 50% risk of getting breast cancer by age 50
♦ 64% chance of getting breast cancer twice in a lifetime.
That is why genetic testing adds another layer in efforts to detect breast cancer early so treatment can begin earlier.
Genetic breast cancer risks include:
♦ You are a female who was diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 50.
♦ You are a male who was diagnosed with breast cancer at any age.
♦ Your mother, sister, daughter, grandmother or aunt had breast cancer before age 50 or ovarian cancer at any age.
♦ A close male relative was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Women who know they carry the mutated BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene can take steps to manage their cancer risks, including more frequent, detailed cancer screenings and exams; taking certain drugs to prevent, delay or reduce the risks of cancer; and elective, radical surgery.
While BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 are the most widely known genetic alterations that impact a woman’s risk for breast and ovarian cancer, there are many other types of genetic alterations that can put a woman (or a man) at increased risk for breast cancer.
The nurse practitioners at The Breast Center at Floyd are all graduates of City of Hope’s Clinical Cancer Genetics program, and are specially trained in genetic evaluation, counseling, and testing and can help you and your family understand your cancer risk.
Regardless of your genetic background, it is advisable to stay as healthy as you can.
♦ Weight and weight gain are linked to the likelihood of getting breast cancer after menopause. Try to watch your diet and keep a regular exercise regimen.
♦ Limit your intake of alcohol. Even moderate drinking has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.
♦ Studies also indicate women who breastfeed for several months may also lower their breast cancer risk.
♦ Using hormone therapy after menopause can increase your risk of breast cancer. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have concerns.
For more information about counseling or genetic testing, contact The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd at 706-509-6840.
Aimee Griffin is Vice President of Professional Services with Atrium Health Floyd.