For most Americans, everyone seems to have a love-hate relationship with football weekends, and the college season about to start in earnest.

It's time to gather with friends and family across a giant spread of your favorite snacks and dishes. Between all of the dips, pizza and drinks, it’s difficult to make healthy choices with so many snacks and different foods are available. But there’s no denying that the snack landscape at big social gatherings is not conducive to managing your waistline or blood sugar.

Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In