Colorectal cancer remains the third most common cancer in the U.S. Recent trends show that more and more young people — those between 20 and 49 years of age — are being diagnosed with it. This highlights the need to take steps to catch it earlier and try to prevent it.

The rise in colorectal cancers among younger Americans may be partially due to diet. The increase in eating fast food, red and other processed meats like hot dogs and bacon, and not eating enough fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, whole grains and legumes are likely a big part of the problem. In addition, growing waistlines and a lack of exercise increases risks.

Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.

