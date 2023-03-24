Colorectal cancer remains the third most common cancer in the U.S. Recent trends show that more and more young people — those between 20 and 49 years of age — are being diagnosed with it. This highlights the need to take steps to catch it earlier and try to prevent it.
The rise in colorectal cancers among younger Americans may be partially due to diet. The increase in eating fast food, red and other processed meats like hot dogs and bacon, and not eating enough fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, whole grains and legumes are likely a big part of the problem. In addition, growing waistlines and a lack of exercise increases risks.
Colorectal cancer can affect the colon and the rectum. So, what are some ways to take better care of your colon health?
A colonoscopy is an exam to look inside the large intestine (colon) and rectum to see if there are any changes, including any inflamed or swollen areas, polyps (pre-cancerous growths) or cancer. Historically, a first screening colonoscopy was done at age 50, but because there are so many more cases in younger people, the American Cancer Society now recommends a first screening at age 45 even for people without underlying risk factors, such as a family history.
Be sure to check with your insurance; most of the time it’s covered at no cost to you. If it’s time, schedule your colonoscopy today.
Know family history of polyps or cancers. Knowing what cancers your sisters, brothers, parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents have had is important and may change when and how often you need screening.
If you have any of these symptoms, talk with your doctor or health care team:
- Changes in or inconsistent bowel movements, constipation (feeling as though you need to go to the bathroom, but you can’t), diarrhea or leaking
- New or unexplained abdominal pain
- Cramps and gas
- Unusual looking stools — healthy stool is usually a soft, formed bowel movement that is typically brown in color
- Blood in your stool
A few other reminders:
If you’re unusually tired or weak, ask if you could be anemic due to iron deficiency. If so, you should get a colorectal screening. Colorectal cancer is often accompanied by anemia because of even subtle bleeding in the colon that you may not see in the stool.
Don’t accept the diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome without a colonoscopy.
Know what factors make colorectal cancer more likely. This way you can try to make positive changes for your colon and general health. For example:
- A diet low in fruits and vegetables and whole grains, or high in fat and red and processed meats
- Lack of regular physical activity
- Being overweight or obese
- Alcohol use
- Smoking
- Family history of polyps or colorectal cancer
- Having had polyps before
It can be hard to know where to start when making healthy lifestyle changes, so ask for help. Talk with your care team. They can help connect you with resources or more information. It’s important to:
- Try to walk as much as possible – park farther away from the store or your office or take the stairs.
- Don’t be overwhelmed by exercise – it can be as simple as a walk, swimming, yardwork or riding a bike ride.
- Plan ahead and pack healthy snacks and fruit when you head out.
- Drink more water.
- Eat more fiber, which can be protective, so fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans, lentils, quinoa, among others.
- Cook meals at home, and grill or bake foods instead of frying them or using butter.
- Make it a family affair to support one another.
Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.