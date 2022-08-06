Giving your child a healthy start can play a role in ensuring their overall health as they go through life. One of the most helpful things a mom can do to for her little one is to breastfeed. August is National Breastfeeding Month, a perfect time to consider the benefits of breastfeeding to both baby and mom.

The American Academy of Pediatrics had already recommended that babies be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life. The AAP recently issued a statement supporting the continuation of breastfeeding for at least two years.

Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.

