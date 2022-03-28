March brings with it warmer weather and for residents of Georgia that means the boat traffic on our lakes and rivers will most certainly rise. While getting out on the water means fun and relaxation for area citizens, it can also be a deadly time if caution is thrown to the wind.
Most accidents and deaths that occur during the height of the boating season can be avoided by using common sense. Following safe boating suggestions can help make sure your future outings are fun and not frightful.
Life preserver regulations
All boats must be equipped with Coast Guard approved life preservers, also known as personal flotation devices, for each person aboard. Children under age 13 must wear a correctly sized PFD when the vessel is under way, unless they are a fully enclosed and roofed cabin.
Know the age restrictions
When you and the family head out on the water, you need to know who can legally operate what kind of watercraft. It might be tempting to let your kids drive the bass boat, but that’s not necessarily a good idea. A boat powered by an inboard or outboard motor can present some of the same dangers as an automobile.
The following are some guidelines from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources:
Children under the age of 12:
♦ May not operate ANY VESSEL longer than 16 feet.
♦ May legally operate a vessel under 16 feet that is either non-motorized or powered by a motor of 30 horsepower or less ONLY if they are accompanied by a competent adult.
Kids 12 to 15 years old:
♦ May not legally operate any vessel over 16 feet in length.
♦ May legally operate any vessel less than 16 feet in length, including a personal watercraft, such as a Jet Ski, only if they:
♦ Have passed a boat education course approved by the Department of Natural Resources, OR
♦ Are accompanied by a competent adult
Those 16 years of age or older can operate any boat in Georgia if they have proper identification onboard. Any boat operator born after Jan. 1, 1998, must have passed a boater education course approved by the Department of Natural Resources and have the card on board to operate any vessel.
Be careful around others
While it may seem obvious, boats can be dangerous to swimmers, skiers and other boaters around you. Please use common sense. It can be hazardous towing water skiers near swimming areas or near other boats. Don’t drive your boat across the wake of another boat if you are within 100 feet.
Under Georgia law it is illegal to:
Operate a boat or personal watercraft, such as a Jet Ski, or tow a person on water skis or any similar device at greater than idle speed within 100 feet of a:
♦ Moored or anchored boat or any boat adrift
♦ Dock, pier or bridge
♦ People in the water
♦ Shoreline next to a full — or part-time residence
♦ Public park or beach or a swimming area
♦ Marina, restaurant or other public use area
Personal watercraft rules
♦ Anyone riding on a PWC must wear a U. S. Coast Guard approved Type I, II, III or V personal flotation device which is properly fitted and fastened. Inflatable Type V PFDs are not approved for PWC.
♦ A PWC must be operated at idle speed if within 100 feet of a non-moving boat, dock or pier, bridge, person in the water, shoreline adjacent to a residence, public park or beach, swimming area, marina, restaurant or other public use area.
♦ PWC must be equipped with fully operational self- circling device or a lanyard type engine cut-off switch. If a cut-off switch is used, the lanyard must be attached to the person, clothing or PFD of the operator.
♦ PWC may not be operated between sunset and sunrise.
♦ A PWC, operating at more than idle speed, cannot run around, ride or jump the wake of, or be within 100 feet of another moving boat or PWC unless it is overtaking the other boat in compliance with the rules for encountering other boats. When a PWC is overtaking another boat, it must not change course to ride or jump the wake of the boat being overtaken.
♦ Every PWC towing someone on water skis, tubes, or similar devices must be rated by the manufacturer to carry three or more persons. There must be someone on board other than the driver to watch the people being towed, even if the craft as a mirror in which the driver can see who he is towing.
♦ It is illegal to rent, lease or let for hire a PWC to a person under the age of 16 years.