Managing your child’s screen time doesn’t have to be a drag. There are ways to make building healthy habits fun.
Outside of school and homework, children and teens spend an average of 3.5 hours reading each week. They spend more than five times that watching TV and other videos — nearly 18 hours a week, on average. And that 18 hours is just a fraction of their total screen time — it doesn’t include time spent using cell phones, computers and tablets.
While spending time on a computer or cell phone can help us both learn and communicate, neither should be used simply to distract a child because parents don’t want to interact with them.
Prolonged screen time can lead to sleep problems, lower academic performance levels, behavioral issues and mental health issues.
These problems can also expand to impact a child’s ability to cope with frustrations and boredom and stunt emotional intelligence. Excessive screen time can also hamper a child or teen’s ability to use their imagination.
One way to start changing this habit is to consider other fun things to do instead of staring at a screen, like:
♦ Ride a bike
♦ Go on a nature hike
♦ Put together a puzzle
♦ Turn on music and dance
♦ Read a book or magazine
♦ Spend time catching up with your family
♦ Take your kids to the park or beach
♦ Play board games
♦ Walk, run or jog
♦ Start a journal
♦ Play ball (basketball, catch or soccer)
♦ Go to the library
♦ Explore gyms in your community
♦ Rollerblade
♦ Play charades
It’s also important to set some ground rules. Start by taking stock of your child’s current habits. Figure out how much of their average screen time is spent on pure entertainment like mindless videos or unnecessary games — and how much goes toward more positive activities like gathering information or being creative. Taking this important step can give you the knowledge you need to set rules that work for your family.
Setting rules helps kids know what to expect — and helps them learn to moderate their own habits. You can start with basic limits, like no TV or smartphone before homework or chores are done. Or you can give them a set amount of time to play video games and use a timer to keep track. When the bell goes off, so does the game.
For healthy screen time, try these tips:
♦ No TV or computer in the room where the child sleeps
♦ For children ages 2 and younger, no digital media other than video chatting
♦ For children ages 2 to 5, one hour or less of educational TV or computer time per day
♦ For children ages 6 and older, two hours or less of recreational TV or computer time per day
Other suggestions include:
♦ Eliminate TV time during the week
♦ Don’t turn on the TV during meal time
♦ Help your child plan television viewing in advance
♦ Keep books, magazines and board games in the family room
♦ Make a list of fun activities to do instead of being in front of a screen
♦ Set family guidelines for age-appropriate shows
And parents, it’s time to tame your screen time, too. Set a good example with your own screen viewing habits. Be a role model and follow your own rules. Remember, life is lots more fun when you join in!
Lyndsay Claroni is a doctor at Atrium Health Floyd Primary Care Family Medicine in Taylorsville.