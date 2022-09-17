Added sugar is hiding everywhere — in our yogurt, our bread, even our salad dressing. Experts say most Americans are eating nearly double the recommended amount of sugar each day.

One can of soda has about 39 grams of sugar in it. The American Heart Association recommends that each day, adult men should eat a maximum of 37.5 grams of added sugar, and adult women and all kids ages 2-18 should eat a maximum of 25 grams.

Tifani Kinard is Vice President of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In