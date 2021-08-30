The Cedartown Junior Service League recently kicked off its 2021-2022 league year with the announcement of its new executive board as well as its provisional members.
The Cedartown Junior Service League is a long standing organization in the Cedartown community that serves the children of Polk County.
The CJSL provides a multitude of services for the county including, but not limited to, hearing/vision screenings at each school and a free clinic that provides glasses, hearing aids, and dental care.
The CJSL also has a number of endorsed projects, assisting with The Samaritan House, the community soup kitchen and providing childcare for the Polk County Foster Parent Meetings, among other things.
One of the annual fundraisers of the League is the Cedar Valley Arts Festival, offering family fun for all. Also, the CJSL Follies come to Cedartown every four years. The League also holds a fall mum sale. All funds are kept locally and are used for various needs in the community, including annual scholarships.
The 2021-2022 executive board is Jeni Little, Follies; Ericka Tillery, First Vice President; Ashley Nichols, Clinic; Jennifer Cupp, Secretary; Jennifer Ruff, President; Laura Brady, Arts Festival; Trelle Landrum, Treasurer; Amanda Gravett, Second Vice President; Heather Blackmon, Red Cross; Laurah Fannin, Children’s Enrichment; Stacy Little, Finance; Aimee Madden, Publicity; Barkley Gamel, Hearing and Vision; Amy Kelley, Outreach; Kristen Miller, Membership; and Elizabeth Tanner, Social.
The group also announced their provisional members for the 2021-2022 league year. The ladies of the League commit to serve in the league for 10 years, and they each pledge to volunteer at least 50 service hours each year, although most members go above and beyond 50 hours.
This year’s provisional members are Rachel Trout, Amy Norris, Britney Henderson, Brook Swan, Melanie Brewer, Jessica Hubbard, Anna Zeabeau, Tammy McDonald and Laura DeLong.
The ladies of the Cedartown Junior Service League are currently taking orders for large fall mums for mid-October delivery. No Southern fall porch is complete without a few mums.
Orders must be placed by Sept. 7. The width of the flowering portion of the mums typically measures 18 inches across.
The group will be selling yellow, bronze, red and lavender. Each mum is $15. Get in touch with a member to place an order or visit the group’s Facebook page — facebook.com/cedartownjuniorserviceleague — as well for more information.