Cedartown Second Baptist Church announces that McQuade Dillard was voted in as its associate pastor of discipleship on Sunday, June 14. He will work directly with students and children in addition to overseeing the overall discipleship process within the church.
Dillard and his wife, Michaela Dillard, are teachers for Polk School District. They will be joining Second Baptist from Victory Baptist Church in Rockmart where they served as small group leaders with young adults and the student ministry. McQuade Dillard is a graduate of the University of West Georgia and has felt a clear calling into the Gospel ministry.
Dillard described his mission in ministry as "To demonstrate the glory and compassion of God by preaching His word with clarity, honesty, and love so that others may know the Creator of the universe more intimately and live in harmony with His will."