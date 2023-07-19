Prune crape myrtles again for another flower flush

Crape Myrtles have put on their dazzling display lately. Crape Myrtles are flowering trees that need care.

As Crape Myrtle flowers fade, they turn into small hard green seed pods. Carefully cut these off, re-fertilize and water the trees to extend their season of glory. Crape Myrtles may bloom again.

