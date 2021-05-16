Berry College in Rome recently welcomed its newest class of graduates, including those from Polk County.
The school’s Class of 2021 included Matthew Bishop of Aragon, Heaven Forsyth of Aragon, Jamison Guice of Cedartown, Lauren Little of Cedartown, J W Perry of Cedartown, and Madi Wilder of Aragon.
State Supreme Court Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren was the featured commencement speaker at the May 8 ceremony. Warren earned a bachelor's degree in public policy and Spanish, magna cum laude, from Duke University.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest.
Barnett named to Belmont Dean’s List
Kasey Barnett of Cedartown qualified for the spring 2021 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 53 percent of Belmont's 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's List.
“Students achieving the Dean's List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors — they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future,” Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said. “We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world."
University of North Georgia announces spring honors
The University of North Georgia recently announced its spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s lists, with several local students receiving recognition.
President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll.
Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Those named to the President’s List are Samuel Sanders of Rockmart, and Jenna McCollum of Aragon
The deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021.
The following local students were named to the Dean's List: Campbell Parham of Cedartown, Davis Peek of Cedartown, Ethan Sharpe of Cedartown, and William Sanders of Rockmart.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society.