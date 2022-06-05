Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were recognized by their respective institution for the spring 2022 semester.
Georgia Highlands
Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
The following Polk County students were named to the President’s List:
Juana Aguilar, Cedartown
Mackenzie Bollen, Rockmart
Emily Bray, Rockmart
Peyton Brock, Rockmart
Cassandra Cruz, Cedartown
Latoya Davis, Cedartown
Evie Frasier, Cedartown
Madison Hulsey , Rockmart
Samantha Lewis, Rockmart
Amaria Owens, Cedartown
Natalie Parker, Rockmart
Leslie Perez-Guzman, Cedartown
Barry Smith, Cedartown
Kohl Streetman, Rockmart
Gavin Turpin, Cedartown
Jennifer Vaughn, Cedartown
The following Polk County students were named to the Dean’s List:
Elvis Arroyo, Cedartown
Ariel Bishop, Aragon
Rebekah Cates, Cedartown
Courtney Cornwell, Rockmart
Briceyda Cortes-Leon, Cedartown
Baylee Davenport, Cedartown
Jessica Farmer, Rockmart
Ansley Gravely, Cedartown
Katrina Howard, Rockmart
Brian Jacobo, Cedartown
Abigail Plunkett, Aragon
Kristen Prejean, Cedartown
Omar Reyes-Chavez, Cedartown
Sara Robinson, Rockmart
Tonya Rodgers, Cedartown
Janeira Rojas, Cedartown
Tessa Sanford, Rockmart
Nathanael Seymour, Rockmart
William Statham, Cedartown
Union University
Anna Smith of Cedartown has been named to the Union University Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
Bucknell University
Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.
Earning this distinction is Caroline Dingler from Cedartown, who is studying neuroscience.
Founded in 1846 and located along the banks of the Susquehanna River in historic Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is an undergraduate-focused institution that stands uniquely at the intersection of top-ranked liberal arts, engineering and management programs.