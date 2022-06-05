College News

Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were recognized by their respective institution for the spring 2022 semester.

Georgia Highlands

Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.

The following Polk County students were named to the President’s List:

Juana Aguilar, Cedartown

Mackenzie Bollen, Rockmart

Emily Bray, Rockmart

Peyton Brock, Rockmart

Cassandra Cruz, Cedartown

Latoya Davis, Cedartown

Evie Frasier, Cedartown

Madison Hulsey , Rockmart

Samantha Lewis, Rockmart

Amaria Owens, Cedartown

Natalie Parker, Rockmart

Leslie Perez-Guzman, Cedartown

Barry Smith, Cedartown

Kohl Streetman, Rockmart

Gavin Turpin, Cedartown

Jennifer Vaughn, Cedartown

The following Polk County students were named to the Dean’s List:

Elvis Arroyo, Cedartown

Ariel Bishop, Aragon

Rebekah Cates, Cedartown

Courtney Cornwell, Rockmart

Briceyda Cortes-Leon, Cedartown

Baylee Davenport, Cedartown

Jessica Farmer, Rockmart

Ansley Gravely, Cedartown

Katrina Howard, Rockmart

Brian Jacobo, Cedartown

Abigail Plunkett, Aragon

Kristen Prejean, Cedartown

Omar Reyes-Chavez, Cedartown

Sara Robinson, Rockmart

Tonya Rodgers, Cedartown

Janeira Rojas, Cedartown

Tessa Sanford, Rockmart

Nathanael Seymour, Rockmart

William Statham, Cedartown

Union University

Anna Smith of Cedartown has been named to the Union University Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

Bucknell University

Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.

Earning this distinction is Caroline Dingler from Cedartown, who is studying neuroscience.

Founded in 1846 and located along the banks of the Susquehanna River in historic Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is an undergraduate-focused institution that stands uniquely at the intersection of top-ranked liberal arts, engineering and management programs.

