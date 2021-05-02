A local student has been named a recipient of one of nine $1,000 scholarships given by Family Savings Credit Union.
Cedartown High School’s Kendy Roblero was recently named a recipient of the 2021 C.V. Glassco Memorial Scholarship by the credit union, which serves over 65,000 members in Northeast Alabama and Northwest Georgia.
In 2009, Family Savings began offering $1,000 scholarships through the CV Glassco Memorial Scholarship Fund, named for our previous board chairman, C.V. Glassco who passed away in 2008.
In 2019, the credit union established a new scholarship based off the wishes of a long-time employee and board member, Ms. Audra Burger. Before her passing in 2019, Ms. Burger requested that a scholarship fund for a child or grandchild of a credit union employee or retiree be created. The Audra Burger Memorial Scholarship was created in her honor.
“Family Savings was very fortunate to have Mr. Glassco and Ms. Burger as a part of the foundation of our organization. These two individuals were both passionate about the ‘People Helping People’ motto that credit unions are based upon, and we could never thank them enough for their service. They helped mold Family Savings in to what we are today”, says Danny Varnon, President/CEO of Family Savings.
For the 2020-2021 school year, FSCU awarded nine $1,000 scholarships to be used toward academic expenses at the student’s chosen college.
The Board of Directors, Management and Staff are pleased to announce the following:
2021 C.V. Glassco Memorial Scholarship Recipients:
Abigail Price – Jacksonville High School
Alyssa Picard – HOPE Christian Academy
Anakarina Reyes – Cherokee County High School
Gage Franklin – Hiram High School
Kinleigh Sheffield– Gadsden City High School
Kendy Roblero – Cedartown High School
Quante Jennings – Cartersville High School
Hannah McElrath – Sonoraville High School
2021 Audra Burger Memorial Scholarship Recipient:
Natalie Young – Etowah High School
The students were required to submit their application through the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, a non-profit foundation that manages the Glassco and Burger Scholarship funds. The recipients were chosen based heavily on extracurricular activities, community involvement, and academic performance.
Family Savings CU is a member-owned financial cooperative established in 1951. For additional information on Family Savings or the C.V. Glassco Memorial Scholarship Program, call 256-439-5773 or visit our website at www.familysavingscu.com.