Cedartown congregation gets new leader

Jonathan Urquhart has been newly called as the branch president of the Cedartown branch (congregation) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Serving with President Urquhart is Andrew Jones as first counselor and Jonathan Hibbert as second counselor.
A resident of Cave Spring for more than four years, President Urquhart and his family previously lived in Warner Robins. He grew up in Gwinnett County and is a licensed paramedic. He and his wife, Laurie, are the parents of five children.
President Urquhart has served in various voluntary positions in his church prior to his recent calling. In commenting on his new responsibilities, Urquhart said, “As we follow the example of the Savior, we learn to love and serve others. I am looking forward to this opportunity.”