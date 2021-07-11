Cedartown church gets new associate pastor

Pastor Justin Carter and Cedartown Second Baptist Church are excited to announce they’re new associate pastor of Hispanic ministries and missions, Briam Fachisthers.
Born in Cordoba, Argentina, Fachisthers is the son of a Southern Baptist pastor. Having served in Hispanic ministries and missions for many years, he was ordained in 2010. He is a seasoned bilingual, bi-vocational pastor with over 20 years of experience in almost every facet of ministry.
Fachisthers will oversee Second Baptist’s Hispanic ministries and lead in establishing services and outreach activities to the Hispanic community in the Cedartown area. Briam will also lead in mission initiatives for the church such as short-term mission trips and church-wide outreach projects.
In addition to his calling in pastoral ministry, Fachisthers is a graduate of Georgia Tech with a degree in computer science. He is married to Paola, and together they have three children — Matthew, Megan, and Sophia.
“We are excited to have Briam and his family join us at Cedartown Second Baptist Church,” a release from the church stated.
The family’s first Sunday as part of the church will be July 25. All are invited for worship. Pastor Fachisthers can be reached by calling 770-748-5252 or emailing briam@sbcedartown.org.