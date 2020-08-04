Visitors to Cedartown along the Silver Comet Trail will get a glimpse into the people, places and culture of “a beautiful little town” thanks to a new mural.
John. W. Christian has been hard at work this summer designing and painting a 12-foot-by-30-foot mural on the south side of 607 Main St., just across the railroad tracks from the Silver Comet Trail and the Cedartown Welcome Center.
Christian is the founder and artistic director of Go Georgia Arts, a statewide group based in Hapeville that offers art programs and grants to smaller cities and communities throughout the state.
The Downtown Cedartown Association applied for a mural grant through the organization’s Splatter and Drip Mural Painting Challenge and was awarded the grant.
The mural will feature distinct images of Cedartown, including historic downtown Main Street, West Cinema, the Cedartown Museum of Coca Cola Memorabilia, the Silver Comet Trail and the Cherokee Indian carvings at Big Spring Park.
The mural is part of the Georgia Mural Trail project initiated by Christian in late 2014 with the mission to design, create, educate, and promote community heritage, culture, and tourism through public community art projects and events.
The trail is focused on smaller cities under 10,000 people and cities under 50,000 people. The first one was painted by Christian in downtown Cave Spring.