Some local residents were among Valdosta State University's spring 2020 graduates during the school's recent commencement.
Due to the ongoing global health crisis, VSU's spring 2020 graduation festivities, including a graduate school ceremony and an undergraduate ceremony, were held on a virtual stage and featured student speakers.
The entire university community was invited to gather around their televisions, computers, laptops, tablets or smartphones to honor the exceptional achievements of all the graduates, who were home celebrating with family and friends as their names were called.
"Our graduates have overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing pandemic, to do the hard work necessary to earn a college degree," VSU President Dr. Richard A. Carvajal said. "I am so proud of their tireless commitment, and I am inspired by the dedicated faculty and staff who supported these students on their journey to this day."
The following area residents graduated from VSU listed with their hometown and degree:
Terian Beavers of Aragon, Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership; Jessica Leatherwood of Cedartown, Education Specialist in school counseling; Patricia Lindsey of Cedartown,Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership.
