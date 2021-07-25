Rockmart couple celebrating 63rd anniversary

The children of Tommy and Ruth Walker of Rockmart are wishing their parents a happy anniversary as they approach another milestone in their journey together.
The couple, formerly of Marietta, will celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary on Monday, Aug. 2.
They were married Aug. 2, 1958, at Willeo Baptist Church in Roswell by Reverend Hayes. Mrs. Walker is the former Ruth Cook of Marietta.
They have three children — Beverly Gorman of Dallas, Tammy Deupree of Rockmart, and Dean Walker of Rockmart. They have five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Mr. Walker is retired from Apex Supply Company in Marietta, and Mrs. Walker retired from Cobb County Government.
“We have watched you care for each other and put each other first over the last 63 years. You two are the perfect example of a loving marriage,” their children shared.