Cedartown resident earns nursing honor from Gadsden State

Gadsden State Community College in Alabama recognized students earning their associate degree in registered nursing during a pinning ceremony on Dec. 14. Students were also recognized for their academic achievements.
Due to COVID restrictions, a socially-distanced pinning ceremony was held for the students and instructors only. The ceremony was then posted on Gadsden State’s social media sites for family and friends to view.
“This is a major accomplishment in the lives of our students during an unprecedented time,” said Dr. Cynthia Mullinax, instructor. “As their instructor, I have watched them step up to challenges that have been placed before them. They have conquered so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Each semester, select registered nursing students are presented with the highly-coveted Florence Nightingale Award, which recognizes those who are the most committed to caring and compassionate nursing care. Winners were selected from each cohort at Gadsden State Cherokee — one from the daytime program and one from the evening program.
Kara Smith, of Cedartown, was the winner for the day program, and Anthony Kiser, of Piedmont, was the winner for the evening program.
The Excellence in Academic Achievement Award is given to the nursing student who has the highest grade point average. The fall 2020 recipient was April Leath of Collinsville. The Academic Achievement Award for above-average grades and performance was presented to Alyssa Farmer of Ashville.
Students earning Associate in Applied Science in Registered Nursing degrees for fall 2020 at Gadsden State Cherokee includes:
Brittany Bailey, Aragon; Haley Holder, Cave Spring; Kara Smith, Cedartown; and Emily Carney, Cabe Carney, Courtney Earwood, Kenley Hann, Molly Kerns Oakes, Stephanie Knight, Kayla Merritt, Morgan Richerson, Alli Surrett, Talyn Tuck and Katherine Tushim, Rome.