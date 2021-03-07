GNTC announces opening of Cedartown Adult Learning Center

Located off North Park Boulevard in Cedartown stands Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s new Cedartown Adult Learning Center, which will begin offering free English as a Second Language classes on Monday, March 8.
The renovated facility includes classrooms, a computer lab, a conference room, offices and bonus spaces that GNTC’s Office of Adult Education can utilize. According to Anne Clay, GNTC’s Adult Education lead teacher and site manager, the site is currently offering ESL classes and enrollment is open.
“This is such a beautiful building,” Clay said. “Several students have already registered to start classes on Monday.”
Students interested in the free classes can contact GNTC’s Cedartown Adult Learning Center at 770-684-7521 to set up an assessment.
Clay said student assessments cover their English skills in four areas, reading, writing, listening and speaking. After the assessment, the center develops a learning plan for the students based on national ESL standards. Classes will take place in the evenings based on student availability.
Angela Freeman will lead the classes and says she is eager to meet her students. Freeman is a retired teacher and joined GNTC two years ago to teach Adult Education classes.
“I love teaching and to be honest I missed it,” she said. “I wanted to continue teaching after retirement and it is such a rewarding experience.”
Enrollment will stay open after classes begin on Monday and students can be phased in once they are enrolled, said Clay. GNTC’s Adult Education also offers ESL courses at the Floyd County Campus, Gordon County Campus and Whitfield Murray Campus. For more information, email adulted@gntc.edu.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma or a certificate in business, health, industrial or public service career paths.
This past year, 11,820 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. GNTC has an annual credit enrollment of 8,591 students and an additional enrollment of 3,229 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training and Georgia Quick Start.
For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.