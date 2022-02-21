A year after having to hold the event virtually, the Polk County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the annual State of the Community event for next month.
The chamber of commerce announced last week that it will host its eighth annual State of the Community event Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Cedartown Museum of Coca Cola Memorabilia, 209 Main St.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Wood said the event will offer community and government leaders a chance to look back over the last year, as well as offer a glimpse at what’s on the horizon for Polk County.
“We’re thankful to be able to bring the State of the Community back as an in-person event,” Woods said. “There are great things happening across Polk County and this event gives everyone a chance to celebrate the last year and look toward things to come with great anticipation.”
Like many such events, last year’s State of the Community was held virtually as COVID-19 prevented in-person gatherings. With COVID numbers improving throughout the region, the chamber will again welcome guests to gather, this year in a new location.
“The Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia is the perfect setting for this year’s State of the Community,” Woods said. “The Morris family has developed a wonderful facility and we’re excited for guests to experience it in a way that maybe they haven’t before.”
Guests will hear from representatives from Polk County, the cities of Cedartown, Rockmart, and Aragon, and the Polk School District, as well as the chamber, the Development Authority of Polk County and others who seek to help Polk County grow and prosper every year.
Presenting sponsors for the 2022 State of the Community Event are Polk Medical Center and Georgia Power. Admission is $25 per person and includes a buffet dinner and a chance to network with local leadership.
Seats can be reserved at www.polkgeorgia.com, click on “Calendar,” and then “State of the Community event” under March 24 and “Register Now.”