The Rocking Rooster and Happy Hen antique shop in Rockmart has relocated to 404 E. Elm St., and the new location allows owner, Helen Riley, to run the antique store of her dreams.
“To have an actual house, built in the 1920’s, with many of the original assets and to only be the fifth owners is amazing,” Riley said. “To work for myself, and to have residential areas on both sides of me with a little public pathway and our own yard has been a dream.”
Along with owning and completing many renovations on the 101-year-old property that is now home to her business, Riley is now more organized than ever hosting an array of objects sold by local Georgia vendors ranging from fresh baked pet treats and T-shirts to fresh eggs and sausage produced on her very own farm in Taylorsville.
On the first Thursday of every month, Riley hosts a giveback day where 10% of the store’s sales go to support a local organization. A few of the organizations that Riley has partnered with are The Women’s and Children’s Shelter, Salvation Army, and last year they worked with the Foster Program to help purchase Christmas presents.
A Cobb County native, Riley found the Rockmart area to be the perfect small-town atmosphere to set up her business. They’ve done so well that a relocation from the Piedmont Avenue to Elm Street, off the main road, was needed.
The store is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.