It was Feb. 18, 1947 when O.E. Smith and James “Max” Lockwood bought the former Barrow’s drug store on South Marble Street in Rockmart from Fred Barrow, renaming it Smith-Lockwood, Inc.
Now, 75 years later, Smith-Lockwood Drug and Jewelry has been passed down to a third generation, with Sondi Smith Vest and her husband, David Vest, overseeing the operations of both the main store and the satellite store on Hogue Avenue.
Sondi Smith Vest began her work in the family business in her teens as she helped her father and grandfather, the late Steve Smith and O.E. Smith respectively.
Smith and Lockwood, both veterans of World War II, arrived in Rockmart with the hope they would serve the public in a manner comparable to what they had always received at the business.
The store retains much of its original charm and hospitality to customers since Vest said they have remained both loyal and appreciative of what Smith-Lockwood has to offer.
“It means a lot that it has been in my family for 75 years. And we appreciate all the support we’ve got from the community to be able to stay open 75 years,” Sondi Smith Vest said. “I wish my dad was here to help celebrate, but we appreciate all the community has done to help us.”
Steve Smith, who served as a city councilman and mayor for more than 20 years, died in 2011. The Rockmart City Council recognized the store and its 75th anniversary with a special plaque at the board’s Feb. 8 meeting.
“My dad and granddad were so grounded in this community and it meant so much to them and I’m glad I’m here to carry it on. But it does mean a lot because this community means a lot to our family,” Smith Vest said.
The store retains much of the charm it had during her time growing up, with loyal customers coming in and a selection of treasured charms and gifts for the college football fan in the family still taking up lots of shelf space.
Smith Vest said she has so many memories from growing up at the store at 114 S. Marble St., from family memories to good friends that started out as customers.
“But I do remember when I was a little girl, I was probably seven or eight, my granddad taught me how to wrap gifts and how to use the least amount of paper I could. I wrapped gifts forever before I was put on the payroll, but I enjoyed doing that with him,” she said.
The day of the anniversary saw plenty of giveaways and refreshments for those who stopped by the store, and several items of memorabilia were displayed on a table, including photos of Vest, her dad and her grandad.
The day also saw the store receive a special plague from the McKesson Corporation, which has served as the store’s primary pharmaceuticals and medical supply company since the beginning of the store.
McKesson Corporation retail sales associate Steve Moore and retail sales manager Hunter Deneke were on hand to present the plaque, congratulating the store on 75 years in business.
Smith Vest admits the last few years have been challenging, with large drugstore chains causing many small, independent stores to close, and things like supply issues and insurance “We’re trying to keep it going as best we can. And we just appreciate people being understanding when we can’t always get things in,” Smith Vest said.