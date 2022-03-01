Committed to providing innovative and comprehensive care, Harbin Clinic has served patients and communities in Northwest Georgia for over 150 years. The dedicated staff and physicians have made it their mission to care completely for the patients in Polk County.
Harbin Clinic is home to more than 250 providers across 40 specialties and believes in prioritizing communication between patient and physician and constantly improving the patient experience. This can be seen through the relationships Harbin Clinic has established within the communities they serve.
Family Medicine physician Dr. Heather Pryor was voted Best Family Medicine Physician by the members of Polk County and truly cares entirely for each of her patients.
“Harbin Clinic has been serving the Cedartown community for over 20 years now,” says Dr. Pryor. “Being able to contribute to this community and treat the patients in this area is a privilege.”
Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Cedartown cares for newborns and older with the promise of providing every family member with approachable and long-term care. Drs. Karen Eberhart, Heather Pryor, Robert Pyle, and Todd Robinson care for everything from wellness check-ups and sports physicals to chicken pox and strep throat. Drs. Eberhart and Pryor see newborns and older, while Drs. Pyle and Robinson see patients ages six months and older.
In addition to thorough evaluations and comprehensive treatment plans, the physicians guide and coordinate all aspects of their patient’s healthcare, including referrals to other Harbin Clinic specialists and physicians when needed. With a collective 65 years of experience treating patients of all ages, the physicians at Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Cedartown are eager to use their expertise to treat the current and new patients of Polk County.
“We want the members of the community to know that they don’t have to travel far to receive care for themselves or their families,” says Family Medicine physician Dr. Robinson, winner of Best Family Medicine Physician for Best of Polk three years running. “Our team consists of highly-qualified physicians and providers who take great pleasure in caring for the members of Polk County.”