Last year marked the end of a long wait for the Development Authority of Polk County in their quest to find a buyer for a long-completed speculative building.
The authority announced in July that Oldcastle APG had purchased the 100,000-square-foot building in Cedartown’s North Business Park, which was completed in 2014.
The outdoor living and building materials company initially created 20 new jobs with 45 total once it reaches full capacity.
“We are excited to welcome Oldcastle APG as new corporate citizens,” said Jamie Morris, DAPC Chairman.
“This was truly a coordinated effort with the Polk County Development Authority Board, Polk County government, Cedartown city officials, and Georgia Power. We have seen a lot of activity recently and see more on the horizon. We are also fortunate on the timing with the onboarding of new DAPC President/CEO, Chris Thomas, who assisted in securing and closing the deal.”
Scott Wiltsey, general manager for Oldcastle APG, said the company had recently purchased property in Floyd County with the intention of constructing a new facility.
“However, to meet growing customer demands and the need for a shorter development timeline, we were fortunate to have discovered the Cedartown spec building,” Wiltsey said. “This move will best meet our speed to market needs”
In other achievements, Cedartown North Business Park-Phase 3 received GRAD Certified Select Status. In partnership with the City of Cedartown and the Cedartown Development Authority, Cedartown North Business Park continues to evolve and provide an excellent location for logistics and advanced manufacturing.
Along with the 260 acres in the phase, this provides a total of approximately 380 acres marketed nationally to prospects to locate businesses to Polk County. Continuous marketing efforts targeting industries for Polk County included a featured editorial in manufacturing, an advertorial, and a location listing in Business Facilities 2022 Site Seekers Guide Directory.
The Development Authority of Polk County was pleased to welcome Mr. Chris Thomas as President/CEO back in June.
The Development Authority of Polk County is a government entity charged with economic development for the county, supported by the cities, and provides a single point of contact for business and industry looking to relocate or expand within the footprint of the county.
Its mission is to support the creation of jobs and opportunities for the citizens of Polk County through continued growth in new and existing industry and the redevelopment of areas of commercial blight or underuse. For more information, visit www.ChoosePolk.com.