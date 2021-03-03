Stop at the intersection of East Avenue and Main Street in Cedartown on a weekend evening and there will likely be a crowd waiting for a taste of authentic Mexican street food.
And judging by the response, there are a lot of people in love with what’s being served up.
When owner and head chef Rudy Martinez opened Rudy’s last year, it was a bit of a leap of faith.
His parents had owned and operated a small food trailer in Cedartown when he was growing up where he learned to cook. They sold the trailer after a few years, but the appeal of taking his own recipes and cooking techniques from the street vendors of his family’s native region never left him.
“I always wanted to come back to it. And last year the opportunity just presented itself,” Martinez said. “It was nothing that I had planned. I wasn’t planning on opening this up in 2020. But some changes happened at my job, and we had some money saved up. It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
As he puts it, Martinez was working as a engineering supervisor at a “big company” one day and going to the health department the next to find out what permits he needed to open his concept of street food stand in Cedartown.
Through the help of the health department, as well as the Cedartown Fire Department and the city of Cedartown, Martinez’s vision of an open-air stand where he and his family cook and prepare chorizo, asada, chicken and other meats as well as fruit cocktails and other items became a reality.
“We had the experience already and we found the time and the right moment and we went for it,” Martinez said.
Rudy’s specializes in bringing the experience of street food to Cedartown, imitating the way people cook and eat on the streets of Mexico City.
“When you walk down a large avenue in Mexico, you’ll find these little stands everywhere,” Martinez said. “On every other corner you’ll find a stand, and they’re just selling all kinds of good food. And the idea was to bring that here.”
With that comes the practice of seasoning and marinating the meat he serves himself with his own recipes, as well as cutting the meat himself. There is also the practice of not making their own tortillas.
“It’s funny, a lot of people will mention, ‘Why don’t you guys make your own tortillas?’ and I say, ‘Well then it’s no longer street tacos,’” Martinez said. “Handmade tortillas are made on Sundays at your mom’s house. If you go to Mexico City, you know, or any other city in Mexico, you will not find any handmade tortillas at the street taco stands.”
And Martinez says his vision keeps going. He is already looking to expand with a stand in Rockmart and maybe Hiram or even Atlanta.
But Cedartown will always be his home.
“It’s absolutely awesome,” he said. “Actually, to be honest with you, I’ve been a little surprised at how well the community has responded to it.”
Martinez mentioned that on a recent Saturday, when snow showed up for a little while in the evening, customers still came to the stand.
“There were people sitting here by the fire … eating in the snow, while it was snowing. To me it just shows how much people enjoy our food and how much they enjoy the type of culture that we’re trying to bring here,” he said.