There were times in the last six months where Anna Lundy felt alone.
Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in 2008 at the age of 10 and cystic fibrosis-related diabetes as a freshman in high school, the Cedartown native was forced to go into quarantine at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
But from a desire to do something out of her love of her two dogs, she created a homegrown business that has reminded her there are people out there who have her back when things seem their lowest.
Lundy, 22, is the owner, operator and head chef of Spirit and Sky Gourmet Dog Bakery, a business that has taken on a life of its own and grown from sending some extra treats to some of her friends to an online shop as well as being available in local stores.
“This whole thing kind of came out of nowhere honestly,” Lundy said. “It’s amazing. This community has been so supportive of me and they always have been. Cedartown has been great, and I’m really blown away by the love people are showing me and my business.”
Lundy named her business after her two dogs, Spirit and Skylar. Spirit is an older Miniature Schnauzer, while Skylar is just under 2 years old and a 60-pound husky mix “lap dog,” according to Lundy.
It was when she tried to do something special for Skylar that her business was born. Sheltered in place and feeling discouraged about not being able to find a job after graduating from Shorter University, Lundy started making treats for her.
“The thing about the ones you buy at the store is you don’t know what goes in them,” Lundy said. “So I wanted to make treats where I knew what went into them and were healthy.”
She also wanted to make special treats for elderly dogs, like Spirit, who have sensitive teeth and may not be able to easily digest regular dog treats.
“It was difficult before this to find treats that were good for him. So my main focus was to do something that would be good for both of them.”
One time she made too many, so she put it on her Facebook page and asked if anybody might want some. Her friends came calling and reported that their dogs loved them and they wanted to buy more.
She began taking orders on her Facebook page and through an Instagram account created specifically for the business, then she set up an Etsy shop online. And orders began pouring in.
“It had a great response, and people got really excited for them. So much so, there was a time where I was baking everyday,” Lundy said. “I was so overwhelmed with the love and support, I didn’t know if I would be able to keep up with the demand. It was awesome.”
Spirit and Sky’s two main flavors are Peanut Butter Yums and Oatmeal Yums, although Lundy has branched out into other flavors. She also has Spirit’s Senior Delights, which are very soft and are made to order. The treats come in different sizes for different sized dogs.
“I have a lot of returning customers who keep telling me how much their dogs love the treats and they want more,” Lundy said, adding that she gets photos and videos sent to her by customers of their dogs enjoying her treats.
Lundy makes sure her treats are wholesome and that all of the ingredients are safe for dogs and are a source of fiber, calcium, and vitamins A and C.
The support of her family and boyfriend have been a big boost for her. Her mother, Missy Lundy, takes orders from her co-workers and delivers orders to customers. She also is able to ship treats to anywhere in the United States.
Now about a month and a half into having a business, Lundy is continuing to expand her menu and her visibility. Her treats can be purchased at two locations in Cedartown — The Brave Sparrow boutique at 557A N. Main Street, and Prestigious Paw’s Grooming Salon at 307 Main St.
With all that has happened to the country in the last six months and its effects on every part of life and the economy, Lundy said she knows she is lucky to be able to have something like the dog bakery come into her life.
“Obviously it gave me something to do, but more than that, it gave me a sense of purpose in a time when I felt alone. I’m doing something for someone, and there are people who love me and care about what I’m putting out there,” she said.
“I know this is a really difficult time for a lot of small business owners and I’m really beyond blessed and grateful that, for me, something was born out of this time.”