Two Cedartown hair salons are teaming up again to offer kids a free haircut before school starts, even though health and safety guidelines will make things a little different this year.
F.H.F. Hair Design and New Image Salon will host their 10th annual Free Back to School Haircuts Day on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at F.H.F. Hair Design, 305 S. Main St., Cedartown.
The free haircuts are for kids ages 18 and under, with free hot dogs and school supplies, as well as a clothes closet that will offer free clothes to those who need them.
Because of the current pandemic, organizers will be issuing tickets to each child and asking them and their parents to wait outside the back of the salon until their number is called. Food, a donation closet and school supplies will be set up outside for people to enjoy while they wait.
Once a volunteer calls their number, the parent and the child will be asked to sanitize their hands and put on a mask before coming inside. No appointments will be taken.
Clothes and school supplies can be donated for the event by dropping them off at the salon. For more information please call 678-901-0643.