Local firm earns industry award for golf museum project

A labor of love brought the Morris family together with Duffey Southeast Construction to create the Doug Sanders Golf Museum, and their labor has been awarded.
Duffey Southeast, which is based in Cedartown, won in the 2021 Associated General Contractors of Georgia, Inc. Build Georgia Awards for its work on remodeling and renovating the building at 117 Woodland St. and turning it into a modern exhibition hall for many of the Cedartown native and former professional golfer’s awards and memorabilia.
On behalf of Duffey Southeast, I want to say how honored we were to be a part of this project,” said Dan Baker, CEO and president of Duffey Southeast. “As it turns out it was a complicated project and, although it looks pretty simple, we were blessed with a great superintendent — Tyler Swindell — and project manager — Kyle Wilson — to be able to bring it together and ultimately receive this award.”
The 5,700-square-foot museum had been an attorney’s office for many years, and the construction team was tasked with renovating the existing building. The entire building interior and entrance was demolished, the exterior masonry walls had to be raised between 4 to 6 feet and a new entrance constructed.
Daniel Morris, who serves as executive director of the Cedartown Coca-Cola museum and co-director of the Sanders museum, said his family has partnered with Duffey Southeast on several construction projects.
“We appreciate Dan and everything that Duffey Southeast has done,” Morris said. “Who knows what the next project will be, but I’m sure that we’ll be working with them when that time comes. We’re thankful for all the community support and we hope everyone will come and visit the museums.”
AGC Georgia members participate in the prestigious AGC Build Georgia Awards competition to celebrate their firm and projects demonstrating construction excellence. Winning projects represent the best the construction industry has to offer by both general contractors and specialty contractors.
In order to do so, their award submittals must demonstrate their ability to meet the following criteria:
♦ Exceptional project safety performance
♦ Overcoming the challenges of a difficult project
♦ Innovation in construction techniques and materials
♦ Excellence in project management and scheduling
♦ Dedication to client service and customer care
The Doug Sanders museum officially opened on Aug. 29, 2020.