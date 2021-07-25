After more than two decades since Ford released a classic Ford Bronco SUV, the company has brought back the vehicle so many Americans remember.
The 2021 Bronco Sport is a smaller version of the Bronco and is built on the Ford Escape chassis, capturing the look of the original Bronco at a very affordable price starting at $29,995.
The Bronco, which is built on the Ford Ranger platform, will be available for 2021-2022 delivery for those who put in reservations early.
Peach State Ford, at 2076 Rockmart Highway in Cedartown, is celebrating the return with a chance to check out the past and the future of the line.
Thanks to a local collector, true fans of the legendary Bronco can stop by and see an all original 1974 Ford Bronco in the dealership’s showroom, while also checking out a 2021 Bronco.
Peach State Ford General Manager Arthur Banks invites anyone to come by and talk to his staff about how to get your name on the list for what is destined to be another classic collector’s vehicle. They can also help with details on ordering a 2022 Bronco built to a customer’s specifications.
For assistance, call 770-748-3673